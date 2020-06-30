Meet the Japanese man who holds the world's only ninja studies degree

Genichi Mitsuhashi, 45, spent two years studying the history, traditions, and fighting techniques of ninjas, the mysterious undercover agents of feudal Japan, at the country's Mie University.

Known for their secrecy and high levels of skill, ninjas were masters of espionage, sabotage, murder, and guerrilla warfare dating back to at least the 14th century. However, Mitsuhashi said the ninjas were also independent farmers, and moved to the mountainous Iga province, 220 miles from the Japanese capital, Tokyo, to better understand how they lived.

"Iga is where Ninja used to live. The climate of this area created the very nature of ninja," he said.

Mitsuhashi grows his own rice and vegetables in Iga, where he runs a local inn. He also teaches martial arts and ninjutsu, the art of the ninja, in his own dojo.