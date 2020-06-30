Meet the Japanese man who holds the world's only ninja studies degree

Genichi Mitsuhashi, 45, spent two years studying the history, traditions, and fighting techniques of ninjas, the mysterious undercover agents of feudal Japan, at the country's Mie University.
"Iga is where Ninja used to live. The climate of this area created the very nature of ninja," he said.
Mitsuhashi grows his own rice and vegetables in Iga, where he runs a local inn. He also teaches martial arts and ninjutsu, the art of the ninja, in his own dojo.
In addition to history, students also learn traditional fighting and survival skills, including basic martial arts and how to traverse mountainous areas undetected.
Ninja studies professor Yuji Yamada said Mitsuhashi was a "dedicated student".
"He literally (dedicates) his life to the ninja," he added.
Mitsuhashi, who wants to earn a doctorate in ninja studies, said the course had taught him about the present and the past.
"Living independently for your own survival and prosperity is important to modern Japan," he said. "The world for each of us is not global, but local. The era of globalism is over."