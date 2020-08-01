Meet the People Who Buy America's Rejected Statues

Three days before July 4, Columbus, Ohio, expelled his namesake.

The city removed a statue of Christopher Columbus from its City Hall because, according to Mayor Andrew Ginther, it represents "patriarchy, oppression and division" for some.

But Newton Falls, Ohio neighbors are ready to give it a home.

"We are running," Newton Falls city manager David Lynch told The Post. "We would give (the monument) a place of honor."

Across the country, cities and institutions are struggling to get rid of statues that people no longer want to celebrate. But even in this climate, there are ready and willing takers to rescue the rejected.

Newton Falls leaders have declared their people a "sanctuary city" for unwanted statues.

"History is a big part of the identity of this community, arrowheads can still be unearthed in the fields, and we have acres of parks," Lynch said. “Buying statues would be an expensive proposition. But by removing them from municipalities that would only place them in warehouses, we provide a good alternative. ”

Different cities have various ways of disposing of their relics. Boston authorities removed a decapitated statue of Christopher Columbus and placed the remains in the warehouse. On mobile. Ala., A statue of Confederate Navy officer Raphael Semmes was torn down by the city and transported to the Mobile History Museum for display with context.

While Newton Falls' Lynch believes that the tributes of George Washington, Christopher Columbus, and Theodore Roosevelt don't have to think, he draws the line on statues honoring Confederate soldiers. Other communities have no such qualms.

Decision makers at the University of Louisville in Kentucky were dizzy over a monument commemorating Confederate soldiers killed in the Civil War and, according to historian Gerald W. Fischer, "were going to store it in a landfill." Then the city of Brandenburg, Ky., Claimed that it was with their Civil War Discovery Trail.

Still, the monument did not leave its controversy behind when it moved.

"In mid-June, (we heard) something about the BLM people coming here, knocking down the statue and throwing it into the river," Mayor Ronnie Joyner told the Post. “The word was spread to the community and our center was full of people walking with AK and AR. I'm glad none of that came out. But it shows us how loved the statue is in our city and we don't want anyone to mess with it. We are proud of that. "

It is not just cities that accept rejection. Collectors seek to collect monuments they see as art.

When the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan announced in June that it was removing the "Equestrian Statue of Theodore Roosevelt," a bronze of the 1939 former president flanked by a Native American and an African American who stood in front of the building for 81 years: A man's ears perked up.

"Theodore Roosevelt is a cousin on my father's family side, so heck, I'm in the market," said Glenn Johnson, a Houston real estate developer who has one of the largest Elvis Presley collections in the world, valued at about $ 4 million. "I'd bet a million on the Roosevelt deal. Then I would probably put it on my patio. "

As of now, the statue, which, according to the Mayor's Office, has been deemed "problematic" because those alongside Roosevelt are depicted as "subjugated and racially inferior", is no longer for sale. A spokeswoman for the Mayor's Office told The Post: "We are still determining the next steps."

There are also individuals who collect discarded statues for unknown reasons. According to Fox News, when the city of Dallas didn't know what to do with a tribute to Robert E. Lee, Lone Star Auctioneers put the bronze image of the Confederate general on the block, and it sold for $ 1.43 million. The buyer was identified only as LawDude. The auction house did not return calls for comment.

Darren Julien of Julien’s Auctions, based in Beverly Hills, sees a market for emotionally moving statues. "They are works of art and the controversy makes things more valuable," Julien told The Post. “The one in front of the museum in New York is a historical monument. Who would think you could have something like that?