Real Steel movie is a 2011 science fiction sports drama film featuring robots in fighting rings. The movie stars Hugh Jackman as Charlie Kenton. Real Steel is a 2011 American-Australian science fiction sports drama film directed by Shawn Levy. The movie came out on October 07, 2011, and grossed over $300 million at the box office.

After watching the Real Steel movie you might have wished for a sequel because everyone knows the movie left everyone wanting more. So, there is good news for you all. Your long-lost wish is soon going to come true Disney is in early development on a Real Steel Disney+ series. Yeah! you heard it right. There is going to be full-fledged series of ‘Real Steel’. Isn’t that amazing?

What was Real Steel about?

The Real Steel movie is set in the future, where robots have replaced humans in boxing. In Real Steel, Jackman plays Charlie Kenton, a former boxing champion who lost his title and turned to operate a robot fighting club. He eventually realizes the potential in rebuilding an abandoned stadium for robots and turning it into a cutting-edge sports venue. The film also stars Evangeline Lilly as Bailey Tallet, who is a talented street fighter with dreams of being in the big leagues. When she meets Charlie’s son Max (Dakota Goyo), they form an unlikely bond that will change both their lives forever!

Who were in Real Steel?

Hugh Jackman as Charlie Kenton

Dakota Goyo as Max Kenton

Evangeline Lilly as Bailey Tallet

Anthony Mackie as Finn

Olga Fonda as Farra Lemkova

When did the movie come out?

The movie was released on October 7, 2011.

What did the fans like about the Real Steel movie?

Some fans enjoyed the film’s focus on the father-son relationship, while others appreciated the realistic portrayal of how technology will shape the future of sports. The Real Steel movie had many robots. Each robot was different and unique

What did the cast say about Real Steel?

Hugh Jackman said that he was drawn to the project because of its “emotional heart.” He also praised the film’s visual effects, which were created by Weta Workshop.

Director Shawn Levy said that he was interested in making a film that would appeal to both children and their parents. He also praised the work of the Weta Workshop on visual effects. Dakota Goyo said, “I really like how my character turns out. It’s a lot of fun to play and I think kids will love it.” Evangeline Lilly said that she was impressed by the “incredibly realistic” depiction of the future and its impact on sports.

Critics’ response to Real Steel movie?

The film has a 76% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 208 reviews. The site’s critical consensus reads: “With an interesting premise, Real Steel offers enough visceral thrills to make up for its familiar story.” Metacritic gives the film a score of 59 out of 100, based on 36 critics, indicating “mixed or average reviews”. IGN awarded the film a score of seven out of ten, saying that it was “better than expected” and praising the robot fights. However, Roger Ebert of the Chicago Sun-Times gave Real Steel one star out of four, saying that the only reason to see it is if you are eight years old or under.

What did kids think about Real Steel?

” Real Steel is an action-packed film with a great storyline and amazing special effects, but my favourite thing about Real Steel was the robots. I think that Real Steel has better fighting than Transformers (which wasn’t very good anyway). The fact that Hugh Jackman’s character can influence the outcome of fights by talking to his son through coded messages in posters on public walls just adds another dimension to this movie! Although there are some things which are not clear or explained properly such as how Atom won against Zeus at the beginning of the film, overall Real Steel is still one of my new favourite movies.” – Harry 15 years old

“Real steel made me cry because it showed real emotions when Charlie lost Maxx then he becomes all sad and when he wins his first fight it shows him as a hero to all the people around. Real Steel is one of my favourite movies and I would recommend Real Steel for anyone who likes action, drama, or robots (even if you don’t like those things).” – Joe 12 years old “Real steel was such an amazing movie! This has got to be Hugh Jackman’s best role yet. The graphics were awesome especially at the end with Atom fighting two other robots instead of just Zeus but this time he had help from rival robot Fatboy.” – Brooke 14 years old Fans of the Real Steel movie will be excited to know that a sequel series is in the works! Hugh Jackman is set to return as Charlie Kenton, and the film will also star Evangeline Lilly and Dakota Goyo. The release date has not been announced yet, but stay tuned for more Real Steel movie sequel news!