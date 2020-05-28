Meet the world's oldest insect, a 425 million-year-old millipede fossil

British Geological Survey



Some millipedes can live for years, but one particular millipede inadvertently made paleontology history 425 million years after its disappearance.

The delicate fossils come from Kerrera, an island in Scotland. Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin said it is "older than any known fossil of an insect, arachnid, or other oddball."

The research team published their study of the fossil and its implications in the journal Historical Biology this month.

The researchers are using a newer approach to fossil dating developed by study co-author Stephanie Suárez, a doctoral student at the University of Houston. The results of this technique point to a compressed evolutionary timeline for both plants and insects.

"Abundant insect deposits have been dated to 20 million years later than fossils. And 40 million years later, there is evidence of thriving forest communities filled with spiders, insects, and tall trees," UT Austin said in a statement this week. . As lead author Michael Brookfield noted, "In the blueprint of things, it didn't take that long."

If you like preserved millipedes make sure to check this out 99 million year old millipede trapped in amber with all its little legs on display. If you don't like preserved millipedes, then I'm impressed that you've read this far.