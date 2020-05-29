Meeting designer responds to card price controversy

While Magic: The Gathering Longtime trading card game fans think Wizards of the Coast has gone too far with their latest product. Double Masters, a compilation set coming later this year, features a host of desirable reprints like Doubling Season and Mana Crypt, cards that frequently fetch high individual prices on the secondary market.

In addition to the clearly desirable contents of the set, however, Wizards' decision to include 2 rares and foils (minimum) in each booster pack has naturally led to the RRP of each 36-pack booster box being well above than would generally be expected. While the price tag has been removed from Amazon's product list, pre-orders were briefly opened last week for $ 300 per box and $ 16.50 for individual 15-card packs.

Click to enlarge

As expected, the reaction to this has been substantial, to say the least, to the extent that Magic Lead designer Mark Rosewater has stepped in to address some of the community's most pressing concerns. In response to a fan's complaint that $ 300 makes playing Magic An unrealistic hobby for new and veteran players, Rosewater responds with:

I want to have an honest discussion with all of you. While making Magic the best game possible is important to us, we are also a business. Part of our job as a company is to recognize all audiences and create products to serve them. This is how we earn money: find the wishes of the players and fill them with products.

Rosewater goes on to describe how Wizards goes to great lengths to create products that cater to all tastes and budgets, and details in another answer that pre-made Commander decks and the Standard format exist primarily to offer an in-game entry where collecting the required cards is considerably easier AND cheaper.

The reason we have smaller card group formats, usually newer cards, is to provide players with a way to play that diminishes the collectible aspect, specifically to make it easier to collect the cards they need. We even provide numerous limited formats that only require the purchase of the required product at the time. You can even play Magic: The Gathering Arena without spending money.

Today's lesson? It is impossible to please everyone and for Magic: The GatheringDue to the nature of being a competitive and collectible card game, there will always be a conflict of interest between the two ideologies. Is there a better alternative to the current status quo? Let us know what you think in the usual place below!