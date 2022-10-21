Today evening (date: 24/ September 2022) a meeting was organized on the arrival of Maulana Dr. Zaheer Ahmad Baqvi Rahi Fidai Sahib in Kadapa.Dr. Rahi Fadai presented a paper in a seminar held in Hyderabad in late July 2022, which has been published in booklet form, on the topic: “Participation of Muslims of South India in the Freedom Movement”.

Participants of meeting

Dr iqbal Khusro and sattar faizi

An introductory discussion session was organized on this. First, the booklet was distributed to all the attendees. Dr. Vasi Bakhtiary after the opening remarks requested Maulana Dr. Rahi Fidai Sahib to discuss his thesis in detail. The discussion continued for a long time.

Professor Qasim Ali Khan, Dr. Syed Iqbal Khusro Qadri, Hazrat Syed Shah Hussaini Bashah, Professor Sattar Sahir, Mr. Sattar Faizi, Mr. Abdul Qadir Khan Dalzak, Mr. Muhammad Yunus Tayyab, Mr. Sardar Sahil, Mr. Anwar Hadi, Mr. Zaheer Danish Omari, Dr. Khawaja Peer, Mr. Imtiaz Saqib, Mr. Syed Hidayatullah, Mr. Syed Rahmatullah, Mr. Syed Shifaatullah, Maulana Qazi T. Bashir Ahmad Sanai, Mr. Maqbool Ahmad Maqbool, Mr. Ghos Khan, Mr. Jamshed Ali Khan, Mr. Muhammad Ayub, Mr. Ghos Khan Suriazi and Muhammad Jalal Umar were present. In the end, Maulana Dr. Rahi Fadai Sahib recited the latest speech after “Saiqal Ashna”. Almost before midnight, the memorable four-hour session came to an end.