In recent news, the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $560 million after no one won the top prize in Tuesday’s drawing. The bank is now one of the largest in the game’s history and continues attracting millions of players across the United States.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Players must choose five numbers between 1 and 70 and a Mega Ball number between 1 and 25. The odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 1 in 302 million.

The recent growth of the Mega Millions jackpot has sparked a frenzy of ticket sales, with many players hoping to strike it rich. The game has a long history of producing massive payouts, with the largest jackpot reaching $1.537 billion in 2018.

Despite the excitement surrounding the Mega Millions game, some have raised concerns about the impact of large jackpots on society. Critics argue that the games can encourage gambling addiction and that the odds of winning are so low that they effectively tax the poor.

Despite these concerns, the Mega Millions game remains popular among players and continues to generate significant revenue for state governments. As the jackpot continues to grow, more players will likely join the frenzy to win big.

10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in U.S. lottery history

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (1 ticket from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $754.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket, from Washington

10. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)