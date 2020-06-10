Mega Millions: Someone in Arizona just won the $ 410 million jackpot

The mysterious millionaire is the first person in the state to win the Mega Millions jackpot, lottery officials said Wednesday. The award is worth approximately $ 316.8 million in cash.
His single ticket matched all six numbers, including a "Golden Megaball," which multiplies non-jackpot prizes by two. And another 13 tickets coincided with the first five balls: nine of them are worth $ 1 million and four more are worth $ 2 million (not $ 410 million, but nothing to sniff at), the lottery said.
"Lucky" is an understatement. Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350 in the 45 states where it is offered, plus Washington and the US Virgin Islands. USA
Interestingly, he has a 1 in 55,000,000 chance of having quintuplets naturally, about five times as likely to win the jackpot.
But someone else already won it this year: In February, a New Jersey customer won the $ 202 million jackpot. That winner was kept anonymous thanks to a new law that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a month earlier that allows lottery champions to remain unknown.
And in 2018, Mega Millions became Mega Thousands of millions, when someone in South Carolina won the $ 1,537 billion jackpot, a historic first since the game started in 2002.
The jackpot will reset to $ 20 million on Friday.