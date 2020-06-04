Megachurch pastor apologizes for pleasing Charlie Kirk's "callous" posts

A prominent Christian pastor and author tearfully apologized this week for pleasing the founder of Turning Point USA's social media posts Charlie Kirk who were considered racially insensitive.

Pastor Chris Hodges, founder of the 60,000-member Highland Church in Alabama, which has one of the nation's largest congregations, tripled its public apology on Tuesday.

"Some saw something on social media that questioned my character and, by the way, I will have it in my possession, but that is not what I believe, and it is not what we teach. And I understand how this has made you feel and I apologize" Hodges said Sunday morning.

Addressing the death of George Floyd while in police custody on Memorial Day, and the ensuing racial unrest, during a Saturday morning prayer service, Hodges explained: "Racism, bigotry, prejudice exist. It is real and is of the devil. White supremacy or any supremacy other than Christ is of the devil. "

The apology came after a Birmingham high school English teacher told a local newspaper that she found it objectionable that the pastor followed Kirk on social media.

"I do not attend Highland Church," said Jasmine Faith Clisby AL.com, adding that she does not "judge" him or "say he is racist" but "(Hodges) likes someone who publishes things that do not seem culturally sensitive to me."

The Carver High School teacher criticized Kirk for saying that white privilege is a myth.

One of the posts, according to AL.com, shows two photos: one of President Trump alongside Muhammad Ali and Rosa Parks with the title "Racist Donald Trump in the 1980s," and the other Democratic Governor of Virginia Ralph Northam with two men with black faces and a KKK suit with the title "Progressive Left Ralph Northam in the 1980s".

Another screenshot showed former President Barack Obama playing golf under a quote from Michelle Obama urging people to stay home, except for essential activities. Another screenshot shows Hodges liking a photo of Kirk donating blood above the phrase: "We all must do our part to defeat the China Virus."

Hodges, who has been active in the Evangelical Coalition for Trump, shared a long letter with his congregation Tuesday in his third public apology after the teacher's social media post.

"After taking the time to review and reflect, I can tell you that the social media posts that 'I liked' don't reflect, in any way, my true feelings or beliefs," Hodges explained. "Now I realize that they were hurtful and divisive, and I sincerely apologize.

"I own my mistakes and apologize to those whom I have offended. Please know that I have learned and will continue to learn, much of this," he said.

The pastor added that even after 20 years of loving and serving people, he realized that it is still possible to have a "blind spot" and explained that he is learning about "unconscious prejudice and privilege."

The Highlands Church will hold forums with members of all races, the senior pastor said.

"I am determined to listen, learn and be part of the solution."