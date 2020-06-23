Megan Fox explains her 'ruthlessly misogynistic' treatment in Hollywood clarifies the story about Michael Bay

Megan Fox is clearing things up after an old clip of her on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" sparked debate about her alleged misogynist abuse at the hands of director Michael Bay.

The clip features Fox, now 34, who remembers how she was cast as an extra in Bay's 2003 film "Bad Boys II." The reappeared video sparked many to call Bay and Hollywood in general for sexualizing the actress at a young age. Some even mentioned an alleged story that Fox had to wash Bay's car as part of her audition for "Transformers," to which the actress responded on Instagram.

"I know there has been an online discussion about some of my experiences in Hollywood and the subsequent mishandling of this information by the media and society at large," Fox began his lengthy public statement. "While I greatly appreciate the large amount of support, I think I need to clarify some of the details, as they have been lost in the narration of events and cast a sinister shadow that, in my opinion, does not really belong. At least not where currently projected … "

Then he noticed that he had told the story of being 15 or 16 on the set of "Bad Boys II" in the past. She explained in the resurfaced clip that the director wanted her in a bikini and heels for a scene. However, because she was a minor and unable to sit at the bar, the manager's solution was to make her dance under a waterfall.

“At 15 I was in tenth grade. That's kind of a microcosm of how Bay's mind works, ”said host Jimmy Kimmel to laugh at both him and the audience.

However, when it comes to her "Transformers" audition story, she clarified that she was 19 or 20 at the time. He also explained that although he was tasked with pretending to "work" on the Bay Ferrari as part of an audition, it was done in a studio parking lot with several crew members and employees present.

"At no time did I get naked or anything similar," he explained. "So when it came to this particular audition story, I was no younger at the time and they didn't make me 'wash'. or working on someone's car in a way that was foreign to the actual script material. I hope that any opinion that is formed around these episodes will at least be sown in the facts of the events. "

Fox went on to point out that these are just a few of her experiences on a "long and arduous journey" where she "endured some truly heartbreaking experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry." However, she made sure to explain that despite feeling sexualized at times in her career, Bay and executive producer Steven Spielberg did not attack her in any way.

"There are many names that deserve to go viral in the cancellation culture right now, but they are safely stored in the fragmented cutouts of my heart," he said. "But when it comes to my direct experiences with Michael and Steven, I was never attacked or attacked in what I felt was in a sexual way."

The actress concluded her long statement by thanking her fans for their support.

"I am grateful to all of you who are brave enough to speak and I am grateful to all of you who are taking care of supporting, uplifting, and providing comfort to those who have been hurt by violence and toxicity in the social paradigm," he wrote.

Fox was eventually fired from working on the third "Transformers" movie after giving an interview in which he called Bay "a nightmare to work" and noted that "he wants to be like Hitler on his sets."

Although many of her fans are supporting her to speak out against the director's alleged mistreatment, Fox previously told Cosmopolitan UK in 2017 that she blames herself for the situation.

"That was absolutely the lowest point of my career," Fox said at the time. "But without – 'that thing', I wouldn't have learned as fast as I did. All I had to do was apologize, and I refused. I was so righteous at 23, I couldn't see (that) it was for the greater good I really thought it was Joan of Arc. "