Megan Rapinoe Vows to Fight Racism, Praises Colin Kaepernick in Speech

American women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe promised to continue fighting racism and praised Colin Kaepernick for protesting during the national anthem.

Rapinoe praised Kaepernick during the ESPY Awards on Sunday night and said his 2016 protests left a lasting legacy.

Colin Kaepernick never shied away. He knew that discomfort was essential to liberation, and that fighting oppression against blacks is bigger than sport. So will it be uncomfortable? Yes. When we speak, will we make mistakes? Yes. That can't stop us from trying, and not just for a few days or for some posts [Instagram]. "

Kaepernick's decision to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality has once again become the center of attention in the world of sports in the wake of several deaths of unarmed African Americans and the protests that have taken place in the policeman.

Rapinoe was the first white athlete to follow Kaepernick's kneeling protest. Rapinoe backed down from American football, which later required its athletes to represent the national anthem.

During the Women's World Cup, Rapinoe refused to put her hand on her heart as a form of protest instead of kneeling. US Soccer recently revoked its ban on standing during the anthem.