Megan Thee Stallion says she is & # 39; traumatized & # 39; after being shot

Megan The Stallion ends with fans teasing her trauma.

The 25-year-old Houston rapper took to Twitter on Friday to call social media followers who have mocked the incident during which the artist was shot in the foot, allegedly by fellow rapper Tory Lanez.

"Black women are so unprotected and we have many things to protect the feelings of others regardless of ours," Megan tweeted. "It may be fun for you guys online and just another messy topic to talk about, but this is my real life and I'm hurt and traumatized in real life."

On Saturday night, Megan shared on Instagram Live that she was dating Kylie Jenner and Lanez, 27, in a pool, just a few hours before police responded to a "shooting" call outside a Hollywood home. Hills around 4:30 am

LAPD has requested more information about the incident through an online press release. Police arrested Lanez on Sunday morning when they stopped his SUV, moments after the incident, on charges of possession of weapons.

The rapper posted bail of $ 35,000 and was released at 10:05 a.m. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 13.