Meghan and Harry's new book describes real jealousy, Megxit's tensions

As the hell of his now notorious "Megxit" unleashed, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were so frustrated by the blockade from seeing the queen that they considered breaking protocol and ambushing her on a "surprise visit," according to excerpts from a new biography

"Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family," which is being serialized by the London Times starting this weekend, said the palace's "establishment" lived in fear of international popularity. of the couple.

The couple "could overshadow that of the royal family," royal courtiers, the so-called "Men in Gray Suits," complained and worked to thwart the couple, the book said, adding that a friend of the couple referred the old palace guard as "the vipers".

Anti-Meghan and -Harry resentment leaked to the highest levels, and Kate Middleton refused to look at her sister-in-law when the women were together for their final public engagement in March, after not having seen each other since. January, the book said.

To fuel pre-Megxit tensions, Meghan and Harry kept telling them they should take a back seat to projects put forward by their father or brother William, their friends told biographers, former royal observers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

"There were only a handful of people in the palace they could trust" in the midst of "the Vipers," the writers said of the young royal couple.

When the couple flew to Britain for the last time, they thought of going directly from the terminal to see Queen Elizabeth and discuss her case, but ultimately decided not to because it would "stir the feathers," the book said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have formally insisted that they did not contribute to the spider rattle biography.

Still, it was written by two journalists who reportedly sympathize with the couple.

The authors are widely known in royal circles for being the "animators" of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Sources told The Mail that after realizing the book would be a deep and unstoppable "hagiography," the couple decided to secretly use it to "settle accounts" with the Royal Family.

"It is going to be the gospel according to Meghan and Harry, so to speak," when it comes to their engagement, marriage and Megxit, a source told The Mail.

The book, which promises a behind-the-head look at the couple, will be out on August 11, according to Amazon.

The couple released a statement on Friday morning through their "Sussex Media Team" saying they were not interviewed and did not contribute to "Finding Freedom."

Still, as Maureen Callahan of The Post recently noted, co-author Scobie told reporters last spring that she had been working on the book with Markle and Harry since 2018, the year they were married.

The Mail reported in April that the couple interviewed the perpetrators before moving to North America.