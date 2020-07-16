Meghan King drops Edmonds name from her Instagram amid divorce from former MLB player Jim Edmonds

Meghan King has officially released Edmonds' name on Instagram in the midst of her ongoing divorce from former MLB player Jim Edmonds.

The 35th star of "Real Housewives of Orange County" officially adjusted his name on the social media platform from "@meghankingedmonds" to simply "@meghanking".

The change comes as the star remains locked in a controversial dispute with Jim after filing for divorce in October after a sexting scandal and an alleged affair with her children's babysitter that she ultimately denied. Still, as they try to finalize their divorce, they continue to argue with each other in public view.

Her biography on the social media platform simply says, "Mom to Aspen, Hayes and Hart."

She shares the twins, 1, and the daughter, 3, with Edmonds.

Meanwhile, her Facebook page continues to show her name as "Meghan King Edmonds".

It makes sense for the mother of three to delete her husband's name separately from their social media. In addition to some hard exchanges of words throughout her divorce proceedings, she has already moved in with another man. In May, the reality star made her relationship with Christian Schauf official on Instagram after People reported that they were now an article.

"I guess if it's on @people, it must be true …" King wrote at the time, adding a blinking emoji. "I will just say this: I am happy and hope to write my next chapter."

To finish the caption, King Edmonds added a smiling emoji.

In the picture, King Edmonds sits next to Schauf, both with giant smiles and red flannels.

Also in the image was a dozing puppy, who could be seen sitting right behind the happy couple.

Schauf, 39, is a businessman from Park City, Utah.