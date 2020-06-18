Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's charity request denied for being & # 39; too broad & # 39; and unsigned, they reveal documents

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new charity have suffered a setback before it took off, Fox News can confirm.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex filed documents earlier this year for their next charitable foundation called Archewell, one of their first actions since they left as members of the royal family, but US patent and trademark documents seen Fox News show that their application has not been approved due to errors.

According to a letter dated June 2, first reported by The Sun, a trademark attorney who reviewed the application found a number of problems that must be corrected within six months or it will "be abandoned."

According to the documents, Meghan and Harry's explanation of Archewell's goods and services needs to be changed in nine different areas because the app, as it currently stands, features wording that is "undefined and too broad."

Additionally, Meghan and Harry did not sign the trademark application, meaning "it is not verified correctly," the documents say.

It is now up to the royal couple's attorney to make the changes so that Archewell can still start.

In April, Meghan and Harry explained the meaning behind the foundation's name in a statement to Fox News.

"We plugged into this concept for the charity we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. Make some meaning, do something that is important. Archewell is a name that combines an old word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources that each one must use, "says the statement.

Through the nonprofit organization, the couple aims to provide education and emotional support, among other services.

At the time, Meghan and Harry hinted that they are in no rush to launch their launch due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global pandemic of COVID-19, but given this information that came to light, we feel compelled to share the story of how this came about," his statement continued.

On March 31, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially closed their office at Buckingham Palace and stepped back as members of the royal family.

A day earlier, the duo announced the suspension of their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

They have since moved from Vancouver Island, Canada to Los Angeles, California. The couple and their son Archie, who celebrated their first birthday last month, are reportedly staying in Tyler Perry's mega-mansion more securely.