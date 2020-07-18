Meghan Markle blames UK tabloids for ruining her relationship with her father: report

Meghan Markle is blaming UK tabloids for coming between her and her father, Thomas Markle, according to a new report.

Prince Harry's wife is in the midst of a lawsuit against the Post on Sunday and its parent company over excerpts from a "private and confidential" letter she wrote to her father that the newspaper published last year. New documents filed in the case claim that her relationship with Thomas Markle did not go south until UK publications began investigating her family life.

The Duchess of Sussex's attorneys wrote in a new filing obtained by The Guardian that the father-daughter duo "had a very close father / daughter relationship throughout their childhood and remained close until attacked three years ago by intrusive tabloid media. from United Kingdom".

Court documents continue to allege that Meghan made "substantial" financial contributions to her father since 2014 when she was best known for her role in "Suits," according to the outlet. The duchess cut off support for her father in May 2018, when their relationship deteriorated amid the drama surrounding her royal wedding.

The Mail on Sunday requested evidence of Meghan's financial claims through court filings and alleged that she had not reimbursed Thomas for her college student loans. In response, Markle's attorneys said the duchess "always held full-time jobs during auditions, both as a professional calligrapher and working in a restaurant," the report said.

Thomas "gave her occasional financial support, just as she provided reciprocal financial support once she started earning," the documents continue.

The lawsuit touches on other aspects of Markle's personal life. Last week, Markle asked a British court to order the newspaper to refrain from publishing the names of five friends who previously defended her in an American magazine on condition of anonymity.

In his statement, filed in the High Court of Great Britain, he claims that the newspaper threatened to publish the names of five women who spoke to People anonymously. However, because they are named in confidential court documents at the heart of the lawsuit, their anonymity has been questioned.

"That Mail on Sunday exposes them to the public domain for no other reason than clickbait and the commercial gain is cruel and represents a threat to their emotional and mental well-being," Meghan said in the statement. "The Mail on Sunday is a media game with real lives."

Despite the Duchess of Sussex's claims, the newspaper said it "has no intention" of publishing the names this weekend. But he said the court should decide on the confidentiality to which Meghan's friends are entitled.

Meghan's civil lawsuit accuses the newspaper and its publisher, Associated Newspapers, of copyright infringement, misuse of private information and violation of UK data protection law with the publication of the letter.

The newspaper also argues that there is "an enormous and legitimate public interest in the royal family and the activities, conduct and standards of behavior of its members."

He argues that this extends not only to his public conduct, but "to his personal and family relationships because they are an integral part of the proper functioning of the monarchy."

Tyler McCarthy and The Fox News Associated Press contributed to this report.