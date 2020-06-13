Meghan Markle is & # 39; absolutely mortified & # 39; by the controversy of & # 39; white privilege & # 39; from her friend Jessica Mulroney: report

Meghan Markle is reportedly "mortified" by her friend Jessica Mulroney's enmity with a lifestyle blogger about the white privilege and is now questioning the future of their friendship.

Mulroney received a backlash and was kicked out of television concerts this week after her feud with lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter went public. Exeter showed screenshots of Mulroney allegedly threatening to sue her, in addition to referring to his friendship with Markle.

Markle, 38, has been telling friends that Mulroney's viral scandal left her embarrassed, according to the Daily Mail.

"Meghan is absolutely mortified to have been dragged into this complete disaster," a friend of Meghan's told the store. "He said Jessica is not racist, but that the way she handled the situation (with the fashion influencer) was deaf and heartbreaking."

Prince Harry's wife now wonders how he can keep Mulroney in his inner circle. Mulroney was previously known as one of the Duchess of Sussex's closest friends and was reportedly an unofficial wedding planner for Markle's 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry.

"Meghan said friends reflect friends, and because of the stakes, she can no longer associate with Jessica, at least not in public," the source said. "She has to do what she has to do to preserve her dignity and her own reputation."

Mulroney and Markle reportedly quickly met and became friends while the former American actress lived in Canada and filmed "Suits."

Mulroney's missteps were made public Wednesday when Exeter shared a video on Instagram titled "MY EXPERIENCE & # 39; AMY COOPER & # 39;", a reference to the white woman who called police on a bird watcher black in Central Park last month.

In the nearly 12-minute video, Exeter revealed that he had shared a "generic" call to action on his Instagram story in light of recent events, alleging that Mulroney was "offended" by the message.

"What happened next was a series of very troublesome behaviors and antics that ultimately resulted in (Mulroney) sending me a written threat last Wednesday," the blogger said.

It is unclear what exactly Mulroney said to Exeter.

Exeter emphasized that he was not calling Mulroney racist, but said that "he is very aware of his wealth, his power and privilege perceived by the color of his skin."

"And that, my friends, gave you the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing," Exeter said, calling the incident a display of "white textbook privilege."

"That she threatens me, a single mother, a single black mother, during a racial pandemic my jaw drops," the blogger continued. "The goal here is genuine, transformative change, not performative and optical bulls." You cannot post that you show solidarity while trying to silence someone by text message. "

Mulroney issued an apology in the video comments.

"You're right when you say 'this must stop'," wrote Mulroney, for People. "As leaders, we must join hands and point out mistakes. I know we have different experiences. And that is something that, even in the course of a heated discussion, I need to acknowledge and understand. I am unequivocally sorry that I did not do that. With you and for any harm. it has caused. "

Mulroney then referred to his relationship with Markle, 38, and called his relationship and the Duchess of Sussex's time "deeply educational."

"I learned a lot from that," Mulroney admitted. "I promise to continue learning and listening to how I can use my privilege to raise and support black voices."

Following the public apology, Exeter shared a screenshot of a direct message it received from Mulroney, containing the threat of a lawsuit.

“Responsible (sic) suit. Good luck, ”wrote Mulroney.

Then Thursday, Mulroney shared his own statement on the matter.

"As some of you may have seen, @SashaExeter and I had a disagreement," he wrote on Instagram. "No wonder he called me for not doing enough when it came to engaging in an important and difficult conversation about race and injustice in our society. I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better. Those of us with a platform you must use it to speak. "

As a result of the controversy, Mulroney's "I Do, Redo" was removed from CTV and "Good Morning America" ​​confirmed that she would no longer appear as one of her fashion collaborators.