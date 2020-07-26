Meghan Markle pleaded with her father to attend her wedding to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle sent text after text message to her father, begging him to go to her wedding, but they were left unanswered, even the night before she married Prince Harry, according to a revealing new book about the couple.

"The night before the wedding, he sent his father one last text message," says the new book: "Seeking freedom, Harry and Meghan and creating a modern royal family," according to the second of the three excerpts. published in The Times of London.

"He didn't respond," says the book. Sitting in a bathroom later that night, FaceTiming with a friend, the bride-to-be said she had left her father a final message, adding: "I can't sit up all night pressing send."

The book's second installment, released Sunday, focuses on Markle's father, Thomas, and the behind-the-scenes fight between the two in the weeks leading up to the wedding of his storybook with Harry.

Previous excerpts revealed that Markle was derided as "Harry's showgirl" by royal staff members, and that her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, openly rejected her.

When "candid" photos appeared in tabloids showing Thomas at his home in the resort town of Rosarito Beach, Mexico, reading a book on British history and scanning stories about his daughter in an internet café, Markle at first refused to believe that her father was cooperating with photographers, according to the latest excerpt.

"Dad, we need to know if this is true or not, because my team is going to try to stop this story, if you tell me it is false," he said, according to sources who spoke to the authors for a long time. royalty watchers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

"If they do that, they go out of their way to protect you, Dad," Meghan said by phone, according to the excerpt.

"You are telling me that you are being a victim, right?"

But "he lied to Meghan", vowing that he had not participated in the staging of the photos.

According to the book:

“Every time I called him, she said,‘ Dad, I love you. I just want you to know that I love you. Everything is fine. It only gets here. We will have the wedding. We will celebrate.Don't worry about any of this. Let's leave it behind, "said the source." You want to believe the best, right? "

But soon the headlines were revealing that "Meghan's dad took photos with the paparazzi."

Then just four days after the wedding, she found out through a gossip website that her father said he had suffered a stress heart attack.

He would not be attending the wedding, and Harry and Markle were left blaming the voracious media above anyone else, including Thomas.

"The pressure he suffered for six months before he finally broke down and began to participate," a senior courtier told the authors of Meghan's father, "that's why Harry is angry."