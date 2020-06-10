Meghan Markle, Prince Harry & # 39; changing & # 39; approach to Black Lives Matter movement, says real expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are thinking a lot more about the Black Lives Matter movement these days, according to a real expert.

The movement has come to the fore as protests erupt across the world in opposition to police brutality against blacks. The protests were fueled by the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

In a recent video speech for graduates from his old high school, Markle, 38, made reference to his support for the movement when he said: "The life of George Floyd mattered, the life of Breonna Taylor and the life of Philando Castile, and that of Tamir Rice, life mattered, and many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know. "

Now, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Markle and Harry, 35, are turning their attention to the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The Black Lives Matter movement is important to Meghan and Harry. And I understand this will be an area where we will see the couple doing a lot more work and a lot more interest," said Nicholl Entertainment tonight.

"They have been very busy with COVID's efforts, particularly how it is impacting their charities. And they tell me that their focus now is to change this movement: Black Lives Matter is something that really resonates with both of them." "

Despite their different backgrounds, the two share an interest in the movement, the expert said.

"They go into this from different perspectives, Meghan as a Californian, Harry as an Englishman, both keeping abreast of what's going on, both here in the UK and in Los Angeles," Nicholl explained. "But this is a campaign that matters to them. This is something that they want to be more involved in and they tell me that we will see them really focusing their energy on this in the coming weeks."

Nicholl also said that Meghan has a particular passion for the movement, seeing herself as a "role model" who can speak on the issue of racial equality.

"She believes there is an expectation from her to address what is happening and to (show) support," said Nicholl. "And that is what they are doing."

According to the expert, Markle and Harry are speaking with various community leaders to decide how they can best support the movement, although they want to keep those discussions "private" for now.

Nicholl explained that he imagines that Markle "anticipated" some backlash for his comments during the graduation speech "because there is always a backlash every time he talks about something."

"It was obviously something he thought about a lot," Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. "This was not a quick decision to make a very impertinent comment, it is six minutes of a carefully considered speech. As far as she is concerned, she feels she has a responsibility to speak."

Nicholl mentioned that while Markle may have been the first to speak publicly on the matter, Harry shares similar sentiments, as he previously accused the British tabloids of having "racist overtones" in his coverage of Markle.

The Black Lives Matter protests are not limited to the United States, but have also spread to Harry's home country, the United Kingdom.

"(We) have not heard from the Queen or the Prince of Wales yet, that does not mean we will not, but for the time being we have not," Nicholl told the media. "The first person and so far the only royalty to speak was Meghan, and I think that speaks volumes about how passionate she is about this and how she wants to use her profile to draw attention to what is happening."