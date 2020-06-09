Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may have a hard time finding privacy in America, says former protection officer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can face a challenge when it comes to finding privacy in Los Angeles.

Former royal protection officer Simon Morgan recently spoke to Us Weekly about the struggles the couple will face after moving from the UK.

"I think a lot will depend on how they really relate to people, both in terms of the common person on the streets and in the media, and how much access they allow with that," Morgan explained during the episode of the chain "Royally We" on Thursday. "The more you retire, the more people will want to know what you're doing. It just becomes that fascination."

SOPHIE, COUNTESS OF WESSEX, ADDRESSES PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE, REPRESENTING AS OLDER FAMILY MEMBERS

While people may have a "fascination" with Harry, 35, and Markle, 38, due to any retirement from him, his celebrity will also keep them in the public eye, Morgan noted.

"Harry, you know, he is still a member of the British royal family. Both in terms of … bloodline and position, or maybe they're not entitled right now. So, there's still a fascination around that, certainly with the (ex) duchess, you know, "he said." If she returns to work in that particular sector, there will always be interest in what she is doing, because it would be an integral part of the very nature of what she is doing. "

MEGHAN MARKLE REVEALS SWEET SPONSORSHIP IN ARCHIE'S NAME

Morgan also said that Harry and Markle's protection team will have to do a lot of work for them.

"The job is always … in the protective gear," the former officer told Us Weekly.

He also noted that it was surprising to see Harry and Markle leave the UK as it was a "safe environment" where they had "a regular routine and a footprint".

"But then, you know, making the switch to Los Angeles puts you in the center of attention," Morgan explained, calling Los Angeles a "constant" and "24/7" environment.

"So I think yes, from a protection perspective, you know, it's not an ideal option," he continued. "But again, you know, people want to lead their lives, and you as a protection team just have to work on it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Markle, Harry, and their 1-year-old son, Archie, moved to Los Angeles in April. They are rumored to live in Tyler Perry's mansion, and reports have emerged suggesting security concerns as drones fly over the property.