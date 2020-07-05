Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's son, 1-year-old Archie, is “ about to walk & # 39; & # 39 ;, says a real expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Archie's son is growing up.

Archie turned 1 in early May, which his parents celebrated with a sweet video on Instagram at the time, and now, it looks like Archie is on his way to another big milestone.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight and revealed that the family spends time together as the toddler prepares to walk.

PRINCE WILLIAM & # 39; WAS REALLY PAINFUL & # 39; AFTER THE AD AWESOME & # 39; MEGXIT & # 39; FROM PRINCE HARRY, CLAIMS FROM ROYAL EXPERTS

"I think he's about to walk," said Nicholl, referring to Archie. "He is a very happy boy, he loves life in Los Angeles and they still stay at Tyler Perry's house. They have told me that they still haven't found their home forever, they are still searching."

It was recently reported that Harry, 35, and Markle, 38, are staying at Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion, which has resulted in some security issues, prompting them to make some improvements.

"They really love that time as a family and have had a lot of that recently," Nicholl continued. "They are both very grateful for the time they have had at home with Archie, seeing him reach all those milestones."

MEGHAN MARKLE FEELED & # 39; NOT PROTECTED & # 39; BY THE ROYAL FAMILY DURING PREGNANCY, YOU WERE INFORMED NOT TO SPEAK: COURT DOCUMENTS

Similarly, a source previously told Us Weekly that the boy has been "saying a few words."

Now that the couple is independent from the royal family, they will look for ways to earn a living. More recently it was reported that they had signed with the Harry Walker Agency, which represents high-profile clients such as the Obamas and the Clintons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They need to make money," Nicholls told ET. "They have been in Los Angeles since March, left the royal family in late March, and have not earned anything so far."