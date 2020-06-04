Meghan Markle says & # 39; George Floyd's life mattered & # 39; in a tearful speech

Meghan Markle broke his silence about George Floyd police custody death during a virtual graduation speech Wednesday night for his former high school in Los Angeles.

The Duchess of Sussex stunned Immaculate Heart students with a five-minute speech to discuss the ongoing protests and her own story as a biracial woman growing up in California, she reported. Essence Magazine.

"I have been planning to say a few words to you for your graduation and, as we have all seen in the past few weeks, what is happening in our country and in our state and in our hometown of Los Angeles has been absolutely devastating." Markle, 38, said.

"Because George Floyd's life mattered, and Breonna Taylor's life mattered, and Philando Castile's life mattered, and Tamir Rice's life mattered, and so did many other people whose names we know and whose names we don't know." Stephon Clark. His life mattered.

"The first thing I want to tell you is that I am sorry. I am sorry that you have to grow up in a world where this is still present," she continued with tears in her eyes.

Markle recently returned to her hometown with Prince harry, 35, and her one-year-old son, Archie in March, and recalled her memories of living in Los Angeles during the riots following Rodney King's death by police in 1992.

"I was 11 or 12 years old and it was the Los Angeles riots, which were also triggered by a senseless act of racism," he told the graduates. "I remember the curfew and I remember running back home and on that trip home, seeing ash fall from the sky and smelling the smoke and seeing the smoke come out of the buildings."

"I remember seeing men in the back of a truck with guns and rifles. I remember walking up to the house and seeing the tree, which had always been there, completely charred. And those memories don't go away. "

"I'm sorry that somehow we didn't get to the place where you deserve it," Markle finished.

At the beginning of the week, a Markle's 2012 video resurfaced where he spoke about his own experience with racism.