Meghan Markle says "George Floyd's life mattered" in high school graduation speech

Meghan Markle tried to connect with some young adults regarding the death of George Floyd – and broader issues of racism and police brutality – In a video address Wednesday to graduates of his former high school in the Angels.

"Because George Floyd's life mattered, and Breonna Taylor's life mattered, and Philando Castile's life mattered, and Tamir Rice's life mattered, and so did many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know. "Markle told the class, according to BuzzFeed News. "Stephon Clark, your life mattered."

"I know you know that black lives matter," he added.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, was speaking to graduates of Immaculate Heart Middle and High School, which she attended in her youth.

His speech occurred when his hometown of California and other cities in the US. USA They continued to see protests, violence and looting after Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis while in police custody.

“Immaculate Heart High School, class of 2020 graduates, for the past two weeks, I have been planning to say a few words to you for your graduation and, as we have all seen in the past few weeks, what is happening in our country and in our state and in our hometown of Los Angeles it has been absolutely devastating, "he began.

"And I wasn't sure what I could tell you," she said. "I wanted to say the right thing. And I was really nervous that it wouldn't, or that it would rip itself apart, and I realized that the only thing wrong to say is to say nothing."

The Duchess compared the events of the past week to those she experienced as a child in 1992, when Los Angeles erupted in riots following the acquittal of police officers who had been charged with the beating of Rodney King in 1991.

"I was 11 or 12 years old when IHMS was about to start in the fall and it was the Los Angeles riots, which were also triggered by a senseless act of racism," he said.

"I remember the curfew and I remember running back home, and on that way back home I saw ashes fall from the sky and smell the smoke, and see the smoke coming out of the buildings and see people running out of the buildings and looting and seeing men in the back of the truck with guns and rifles. "

"That's something you should understand," he added, "but understand it as a history lesson, not your reality."

Markle, whose mother is African American and whose father is white, has sometimes found herself the subject of race relations discussions.

In January, the London Sunday Times reported that Queen Elizabeth feared that Markle might accuse the British royal family of racism if Markle and Prince Harry's request to reduce their status were not accepted.

Earlier that month, Harry and Markle announced their decision to become part-time members of the royal family to live between the UK and North America while earning their own income.

In March transferred to Los Angeles After briefly living in Canada.

Markle closed his speech to the graduates with some wishes for the future, and urging that they start voting now that most of them were 18 years old.

"You are equipped, you are ready, we need you and you are ready," he said. according to BuzzFeed News.