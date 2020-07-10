Meghan McCain denounces the boycott Goya & # 39; strange and cruel & # 39; by the praise of the Trump CEO

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain argued on Twitter on Friday that it was "strange and callous" to attempt a boycott of Goya Foods over Trump's praise of Trump at a White House event.

McCain noted that New Jersey-based Goya "supplies food to the masses and employs 4,000 people during a pandemic."

"No matter what your policy is, who wants more people without jobs?" She continued. "Almost all CEOs, bosses, and people I interact with and consume products disagree with me."

The reaction began when Goya CEO Bob Unanue said Thursday that "we are all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder."

GOYA FOODS CEO WILL NOT APOLOGIZE AGAINST BOYCOTT, KICKBACK FOR PRO-TRUMP OBSERVATIONS: & # 39; SUPPRESSION OF SPEECH & # 39;

Model Chrissy Teigen and actor John Leguizamo They are among the high-profile figures supporting a boycott, with Teigen vowing that he would do whatever he could to financially support farms affected by possible consumption disruption.

"Support the workers by empowering them to be stronger than this absolute bastard," he said, referring to Unanue. "I will personally do what I can to financially ensure that these farms can continue without them."

Teigen also rejected the idea that a boycott would harm Goya workers.

A LOOK INSIDE GOYA FOODS

"The next step Republicans will take (mark my words, they also did this with my equinox tweets) is to say that they are not supporting workers if they boycott," Teigen wrote.

"YOU ARE. You should never feel like you have to work for someone who accepts that Mexicans are 'vile' rapists," a reference to Trump's comments at the start of his 2015 presidential campaign.

Unanue did not back down from his words during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" on Friday, noting that he was previously invited to the White House for an event organized by the Obama administration for Hispanic Heritage Month.

"So, can you speak well or praise a president, but you cannot help in economic and educational prosperity?" he asked rhetorically. "And you make a positive comment and suddenly it's not acceptable."

