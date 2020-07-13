Meghan McCain scolds Joy Behar for claiming that Republicans don't care about education: & # 39; aggressive and incendiary & # 39;

"The View" returned from a week-long hiatus on Monday and quickly returned to its old ways, with Meghan McCain enraged by Joy Behar blaming Republicans for uncertainty about opening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The panel was in the middle of a discussion on whether or not schools should reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic when co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Americans are not receiving enough guidance from Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

"Betsy DeVos needs significant media training if she is going to have a job like this in administration, I don't know if I have ever seen someone at that level worse in interviews," McCain said, as Behar chuckled. teeth.

“I think everyone, from Betsy DeVos onward, Republicans, Democrats, as far as I'm concerned, vote everyone on both sides from scratch because I'm sick of our tax-paying dollars paying outright money. five months in (to the coronavirus pandemic) for the children of America, "McCain said.

Behar later said media training is the least of Devos' problems "before bluntly saying" she sucks, "which amused her fellow panelists, but the hearty laughs did not last long.

"Do you know what really amuses me today? This idea that the Republican Party cares about education, have you spent the last decades definancing education … and do you think that we are going to believe this nonsense that they are throwing at us now that they care about our children? Give me a break, ”said Behar.

McCain, the sole conservative voice on the show, did not appreciate the Republicans' pursuit.

"Well, I don't think it's fair to say that Republicans don't care about children, I think it's very aggressive and incendiary," McCain said.

Behar chimed in, saying he said Republicans don't care about "education," not "kids."

"Well, the idea that Republicans don't care about education, what about teacher unions? One of the ideas I've heard is that teachers who are immunocompromised or who are over a certain age should be doing their classes via Zoom or satellite and then having a supervisor who is healthy and comfortable socially detached … feels like there is a goal of priorities moving, but sitting here and saying that Republicans don't care about education or kids is just ridiculous, ”said McCain.

"So why do they keep spending it? Why do they continue to devalue education? Every time I turn around it's less money, "said Behar." I was a teacher, I know what I'm talking about. "

McCain replied: "I was not a teacher … the exhausting thing comes in this program every day and they tell me that Republicans don't care about anything." We just want people to die, we want children not to be educated, nothing matters. "

McCain explained that he has friends who are very concerned about the children going back to school.

"We all have to come together collectively and stop coming to this show every Monday after a break and say, 'Oh, it's the Republicans' fault,'" McCain said. "It is not. This is America's problem."

Behar yelled that he wishes Hillary Clinton was president before Goldberg ceased to function commercially.