Meghan tries to prevent her friends from being named in a media lawsuit

Meghan's legal team filed a request to prevent the Associated Newspapers, the editor of Sunday's Mail, from publicly naming five friends who anonymously defended her against harassment in a U.S. publication more than a year ago, a source close to CNN told CNN. the Duchess.
The women's names were contained in a confidential file provided to the judge and the defense in a lawsuit Meghan filed against the publisher after the Post on Sunday printed excerpts from a letter the duchess wrote to her father after their marriage. with Prince Harry. source said.
"We strongly believe that the threat of publication of the Post has nothing to do with the case, and is only being done so that the Post can attack five innocent women through the pages of its newspapers and its website," he said. the fountain.
A newspaper spokesman said in response: "To make things clear, The Mail on Sunday had no intention of publishing the identities of the five friends this weekend. But their evidence is at the heart of the case and we see no reason. why their identities should be kept secret. That's why we told the duchess's lawyers last week that the issue of their confidentiality should be properly considered by the court. "
The source close to the duchess said the Associated Newspapers is trying to "intimidate" her and her friends before the case is heard in London's high court, when the women could be called as witnesses. Prince Harry and Meghan previously accused the Mail on Sunday of selectively editing the letter to disguise the "lies" the newspaper had told about the Duchess, a claim the tabloid specifically denies.
The Mail on Sunday and Associated Newspapers previously said they support the decision to publish excerpts from the letter and will vigorously defend the case. The company will argue that there was a "huge and legitimate" public interest in members of the royal family and their "personal relationships."
As part of the court filing on Thursday, provided to CNN by the source, the Duchess of Sussex said in a witness statement:
"Associated Newspapers, owner of The Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday, threatens to publish the names of five women, five private citizens, who chose to speak anonymously with an American media outlet more than a year ago, to defend myself against intimidating behavior by Britain's sensational media. "
"These five women are not being judged, and neither am I. The Mail on Sunday editorial is the one that is being judged. It is this editorial that acted illegally and is trying to evade responsibility; create a circus and distract themselves from the point. this case: that Mail on Sunday illegally published my private letter. "
"Each of these women is a private citizen, a young mother, and each has a basic right to privacy," she added. "The Mail on Sunday is a media game with real lives."