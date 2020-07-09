Meghan tries to prevent her friends from being named in a media lawsuit







Meghan's legal team filed a request to prevent the Associated Newspapers, the editor of Sunday's Mail, from publicly naming five friends who anonymously defended her against harassment in a U.S. publication more than a year ago, a source close to CNN told CNN. the Duchess.

The women's names were contained in a confidential file provided to the judge and the defense in a lawsuit Meghan filed against the publisher after the Post on Sunday printed excerpts from a letter the duchess wrote to her father after their marriage. with Prince Harry. source said.

"We strongly believe that the threat of publication of the Post has nothing to do with the case, and is only being done so that the Post can attack five innocent women through the pages of its newspapers and its website," he said. the fountain.

A newspaper spokesman said in response: "To make things clear, The Mail on Sunday had no intention of publishing the identities of the five friends this weekend. But their evidence is at the heart of the case and we see no reason. why their identities should be kept secret. That's why we told the duchess's lawyers last week that the issue of their confidentiality should be properly considered by the court. "