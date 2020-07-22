MeidasTouch: Three brothers are behind a series of viral videos that troll Trump

The former vice president had made "a lot of really creepy statements" in the past, Conway said, "that make me feel very uncomfortable, certainly as a mother, but as a person who breathes air and exercises brain power."

But Biden's name is never mentioned, and what follows in the video is a mix of Trump's own words, from when he suggested, in "The View," that if "Ivanka wasn't my daughter, maybe he would be dating she". ", to his speculation in another old interview about the future physical appearance of his daughter Tiffany.

Natives of New York, the brothers decided that their experiences in different professions: Ben is a lawyer; Brett a video editor; and Jordan, a marketing supervisor, could team up to successfully launch an online media and promotion operation. With an election approaching and liberals' appetite for the spike in anti-Trump content, their audience was already in place.

The most direct line in the 2020 national presidential media narrative runs through the Washington DC media market. It is there that Trump consumes, for hours and hours, White House cable news programming, including commercial breaks. Last Tuesday, MeidasTouch announced a five-figure ad purchase that has seen the air on cable news, with a focus on some of Trump's favorite Fox News shows.

When an announcement from the Lincoln Project, a Republican Never-Trump super PAC, caught his eye in May, triggering a storm of tweets after hours, he succeeded not only in further upsetting the perpetually insane president, but in spawning a cycle of news around your pique.

The freakout secured the group's status as heroic snot triggers in the minds of many catharsis-thirsty liberals after nearly four years of Trump's presidency. Although its practical electoral advantage remains a point of debate on the left, the market is ripe for media creators who can channel liberal frustrations and, if the moment is aligned, unleash Trump in the process.

For MeidasTouch, the breakthrough came in late April, with the assistance of George Conway. Brett Meiselas, the brother who cuts the videos, tweeted one on Conway, the Republican attorney husband to Kellyanne Conway and co-founder of the Lincoln Project. A retweet later, MeidasTouch was on the map and in the game.

"He got over a million views very quickly. Suddenly, people were paying attention to us. We had a following," Brett, a former post-production director for the digital department on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," said of his viral break.

Trump vs. Trump

The slippery place follows a theme that the brothers, who now operate MeidasTouch as a super PAC, with more than $ 300,000 in contributions to date, they said, have sharpened for months: using Trump's own words and those of his aides and allies, Against him. The place that caught Conway's attention featured President Ronald Reagan's famous 1980 line of debate: "Are you better off than you were four years ago?" – about quick cuts showing contemporary images of bare bookshelves, coronavirus test lines, headlines reporting unemployment numbers, and ultimately laughed at Trump during his 2018 speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

The Trump campaign did not comment on the ads.

"A lot of what (Trump and his team) say is projection," Ben Meiselas, a civil rights attorney who represented Colin Kaepernick in his lawsuit against the NFL, told CNN. "They are blaming the things they are doing to Biden and to others."

That idea has become commonplace in liberal online spaces, helping to explain why MeidasTouch ads have touched a nerve and repeated their viral success. Targeting similar digital videos Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump They have been combined by more than 14 million visits on Twitter.

In a place attached to the hashtag, "ByeDonJr," the president's son is seen on Fox News criticizing an unidentified figure.

"The guy doesn't know what he's doing. It's gross negligence and honestly it's worse. It's pure incompetence," says Trump Jr., as the video shows his father walking around confused and then, also on Fox News, speaking the White House response to the coronavirus and its infamous prediction that "at some point it would just go away."

"In 2016, the thing that Trump was so successful at was that he could say something, he could tag his opponent the way he wanted to tag his opponent and that stuck very quickly. It's a good kind of brand." Brett Meiselas said.

The MeidasTouch videos, he added, fit into a broader effort among similar groups determined to "take oxygen out of the (Trump) news cycle almost immediately."

"So when Don Jr. goes to Fox News and tries to set this tone, as if the Bidens were this corrupt family business, we could respond almost instantly and get the air out of that message," Brett said, "what I think is very important to get ahead. "

Brett Meiselas had never made a political announcement before this year, but he credited his time working on the DeGeneres show to help develop the skills for movie trailer-style videos that catch the viewer from the top.

"Working on a daily talk show in a daily routine like that is a lot of pressure," he said. "You must convey things with a certain level of quality and you must be able to convey a clear message, and if it is a comic message in two minutes, or a political announcement in 30 seconds, 60 seconds."

The brothers see their role as closing the online gap between conservative media and meme creation and what exists, or existed during the last election, on the Democratic side. In 2016, Brett Meiselas said, the Trump campaign was "happy kings."

"It had an impact. Facebook obviously had a tangible impact on the electoral cycle. There is no question about it," he said. "Digital has a tangible impact."

Looking out of the ring

The group has also made digital videos in support of Biden, though those have been more specific, with titles including "Dear Michigan" and "Dear Pennsylvania."

"These videos are not just ads against Trump, they are ads for Joe Biden and show why we think he is the right person for those specific states, using speeches he has made," said Ben Meiselas.

Biden's ads have not gained the same traction as the videos that control Trump. Ben acknowledged that, as with Hillary Clinton four years ago, there is an enthusiasm gap between Democrats for their own nominee, pointing to the different political cultures surrounding Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who lost again in the primaries. this year.

But even if Biden's videos don't appear like those focused on Trump, he added, it's worth the time.

"I think it is important, as a progressive group, not just to say, 'Hi, we are progressives, we are liberals, we are Democrats,'" Ben said. "But also to say: 'We are behind Biden'."

The MeidasTouch videos have yet to attract Trump's attention or anger, but right-wing media giant Breitbart has taken notice. After the group posted a video ridiculing Ivanka Trump, who posted a graduation speech online after her live talk was canceled by Wichita State University in early June, Breitbart covered it with the headline: " Colin Kaepernick's Lawyer Political Action Committee attacks Ivanka Trump for virtual start Speak to. "

The article is a fairly straightforward description of the video, which explains that it "divides images of Ivanka Trump's online graduation speech with images of protesters on the streets encountering violent interactions with the police." Despite her loyalty to Trump, even Breitbart couldn't resist claiming a share of the video's viral power.

"You have your fruit low, & # 39; Creepy Trump & # 39; o & # 39; Bye Don Jr. & # 39; But it is also critical for us that, as Trump has tried to monopolize digital spaces, and captured it with so successful in 2016, that now his voice is drowning in those same digital spaces in 2020, "said Brett Meiselas.

The sibling group remains relatively small in the super PAC universe. Only a fraction of the funds that others, such as the Lincoln Project, have received are drawn. But their ambitions are growing and they hope to buy advertising time on television markets in potential changing states, such as Iowa, where the Biden campaign and other Democratic groups may not choose to invest heavily.

This week they took a first step in that direction, announcing plans for new five-figure purchases in Texas on Tuesday, where Biden launched an announcement last week in Alaska and Montana.

"Weak President", a place that begins with Trump's cautious descent from a stage after his recent graduation speech at West Point and ends with a clip, from the same event, of the President using two hands to lift a small cup of water , will air for a week in Houston and on broadcast stations in Missoula, Montana and Anchorage, Alaska.

"I think you see an excited and motivated (Democrat) electorate out there, and I see a deflated Trump trying to get people to participate in his rallies while no one shows up, and he just vanishes at these ridiculous press conferences he's holding Ben Meiselas said. "Do I think MeidasTouch is responsible for all that? No. Do I think about most of that? No. But I think MeidasTouch is playing a small role, as three brothers can do, in impacting this electoral cycle? Yes."