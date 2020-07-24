Mel Gibson was hospitalized for coronavirus in April

Mel Gibson was hospitalized for a week in April after contracting coronavirus.

The representative of the 64-year-old actor confirmed that since then he has fully recovered.

"He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital," the representative said in a statement obtained by People magazine. "He was treated with the drug Remdesivir while in the hospital, and has been negative on numerous occasions since then, as well as positive for the antibodies."

The "Braveheart" star was treated at a hospital in Los Angeles, California.

Gibson is one of the many famous faces who have contracted the coronavirus, joining a list that also includes Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

Hanks, 64, recently spoke to The Guardian about the symptoms he and his wife experienced, saying they were "strangers," since the two "had very different reactions."

"My wife lost her sense of taste and smell, she had severe nausea, she had a much higher fever than I did," said the "Greyhound" star. "I just had paralyzing body aches, I was very fatigued all the time and I couldn't focus on anything for more than about 12 minutes."

"That last part is like my natural state anyway," Hanks added, before saying he remained "pretty calm" about the situation.

The Oscar winner said he was concerned about his diagnosis, but said his lack of increased body temperature gave him hope that it would turn out well on the other side.

"When we were in the hospital, I said, 'I'm 63 years old, I have type 2 diabetes, I had a stent in my heart, am I a case of red flag?' But as long as our temperatures don't go up, and our lungs weren't filled with something that looked like pneumonia, they weren't concerned, "he said. "I'm not someone who wakes up in the morning wondering if I'm going to see the end of the day or not. I'm pretty calm about that."

