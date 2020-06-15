Melania Trump launches children's art project on the centennial of women's right to vote







The nineteenth amendment, which gave women the right to vote, was adopted on August 18, 1920.

The "Building the Movement: Young Americans Celebrate 100 Years of Women's Suffrage" initiative will solicit drawings of children in grades 3-12 depicting images related to the suffrage movement and culminate in a White House art exhibit that will open more later this summer, according to a news story. launching.

"For decades, women leaders lobbied, marched, and protested equality and their right to vote in the United States," Trump said in a statement.

Using the suffragette movement as an example, the First Lady emphasized the need for peaceful protests, as well as equality talks.