Melania Trump launches children's art project on the centennial of women's right to vote

The nineteenth amendment, which gave women the right to vote, was adopted on August 18, 1920.
The "Building the Movement: Young Americans Celebrate 100 Years of Women's Suffrage" initiative will solicit drawings of children in grades 3-12 depicting images related to the suffrage movement and culminate in a White House art exhibit that will open more later this summer, according to a news story. launching.
"For decades, women leaders lobbied, marched, and protested equality and their right to vote in the United States," Trump said in a statement.
Using the suffragette movement as an example, the First Lady emphasized the need for peaceful protests, as well as equality talks.
"I hope this project supports and expands the important conversations taking place on equality and the impact of peaceful protests, while encouraging children to participate in the story behind this consistent movement in their own home states. "Trump said in his statement.
Historically, the first ladies have been voices of empathy or compassion in turmoil in the United States, whether to shore up support after a national tragedy.
Back in 1964, at the peak of the United States civil rights movement, First Lady Lady Bird Johnson used her platform to take a solo train tour of eight southern states, which a first lady had never done before, to pronounce speeches and conversations. on the tenuous relationship in the region after desegregation.
Johnson, who was from the south, was tasked with making the trip, despite protests by the United States Secret Service about the dangers of protesters, possibly even bomb threats. It was a seminal moment for a first lady in terms of speaking, alone, on an ongoing issue that affects not only politics, but the broader state of humanity.
Trump's youth art project will eventually include a selected piece of work from a student from each of the 50 US states and territories. USA It will be exhibited at the White House.