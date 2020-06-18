Melania Trump scours the National Archives to view historical documents that end slavery

"During our country's long march toward freedom, the Emancipation Proclamation and the Freedom Letters continue to reaffirm our country's democratic ideals and values that have inspired me and all Americans to this day," he said. Trump in a statement.
The first lady's office did not return a request for comment on Thursday's visit or how it occurred.
Trump, who was born in Slovenia, then part of Communist Yugoslavia, is just the second immigrant first lady in the United States. She became a US citizen in 2006. Carson is the only black member of President Donald Trump's cabinet and one of the few African Americans in the entire administration. Thursday's event is the first in which the First Lady and Carson have participated with just the two of them.
As part of a private tour of the Archives, conducted by United States Archivist David Ferriero, Trump and Carson also viewed General Order Number 3, the proclamation announced on June 19, 1865, which marked the official end of slavery. . According to the Trump office statement, "the document was particularly relevant given its importance to Juneteenth, the annual day of remembrance to celebrate and mark the end of slavery."
Trump's decision to make an unscheduled public visit to view these historical documents comes the same day the Wall Street Journal published a story based on an interview with the President in which he said he made Juneteenth "very famous" after to schedule an Oklahoma rally for that day. He later rescheduled it for June 20.
"It is actually an important event, an important moment. But nobody had heard of it," President Trump told the Wall Street Journal. Juneteenth is actually America's oldest regular celebration of the end of slavery. Commemorates June 19, 1865 – the day Union Army Major General Gordon Granger entered Galveston, Texas, and told the slaves of their emancipation, nearly two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln deliver the Emancipation Proclamation. Trump, in the same interview, said he had learned the meaning of Juneteenth after asking a black agent from the United States Secret Service.
"The National Archives are a precious sanctuary for the written word and a monument to the principles of freedom, justice and equality for all," Melania Trump said in her statement.