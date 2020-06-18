Melania Trump scours the National Archives to view historical documents that end slavery







"During our country's long march toward freedom, the Emancipation Proclamation and the Freedom Letters continue to reaffirm our country's democratic ideals and values ​​that have inspired me and all Americans to this day," he said. Trump in a statement.

The first lady's office did not return a request for comment on Thursday's visit or how it occurred.

Trump, who was born in Slovenia, then part of Communist Yugoslavia, is just the second immigrant first lady in the United States. She became a US citizen in 2006. Carson is the only black member of President Donald Trump's cabinet and one of the few African Americans in the entire administration. Thursday's event is the first in which the First Lady and Carson have participated with just the two of them.