Melania Trump's assistant criticizes WaPo's "false" story that claims the first lady delayed the White House move to renegotiate the prenuptial agreement

Melania Trump's chief of staff and press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, criticized the "false information and sources" cited in a Washington Post article, which claims that the first lady was slow to move to the White House after her husband was elected president to renegotiate their prenuptial agreement.

"Another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources," Grisham told Fox News. "This book belongs to the fiction genre."

When President Trump was first elected president, Melania and Barron Trump, 10, stayed in New York, not to remove their son from school in the middle of the academic year, according to the first lady's office.

But Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan writes in her next book, "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump," that Melania Trump delayed her move to the White House as a lever to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement.

After allegations of affairs with adult movie star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, whose stories were not released until 2018, Jordan writes that Trump needed time to "cool down" and "amend his financial deal with Trump – what Melania referred to as "taking care of Barron".

Jordan writes of a "spike" in Melania Trump's mood in mid-2018 that three people "close to Trump" tell her it was because Melania finally renegotiated her prenuptial agreement to her liking. The original had not been "incredibly generous," writes Jordan.

She says Melania Trump had already secured dual citizenship for Barron in Slovenia, which positioned her to work for the Trump Organization when she comes of age, but she wanted the prenuptial agreement to ensure Barron was equally included in the family business.

"He wanted written evidence that, when it comes to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more like Trump's three oldest children," Jordan writes.

Jordan writes that Melania Trump had bargaining power, having been married to the President longer than any of his ex-wives. His "calming effect" on Trump was so great that Trump's cohorts and at least one of his adult sons asked him to move to the White House as soon as possible.

Still, Jordan writes that Melania Trump shares her husband's political ambitions far more than many believe. "She is… Much more like him than she seems," says Jordan.

"There is ample evidence that from the beginning," writes Jordan, "Melania not only accepted and embraced Trump's political aspirations, but was also an encouraging partner."

Jordan says Trump's ally Roger Stone, who will spend 40 months in prison on witness tampering convictions and lying to investigators as part of the Mueller investigation, told him that the first lady was the one who encouraged Trump to run for President.

She writes that former New Jersey Governor and Trump adviser Chris Christie told her that Melania Trump is the President's "soundboard", the first one to be called on the plane after a demonstration.

"She always had comments to give him, and I think that says a lot about what he thinks of her," said Christie.

Jordan attributes Mike Pence's choice of Trump for a running mate to Melania Trump. She argues that Pence would be a better option than Christie or Newt Gingrich, according to Jordan. "She believed he would be content in a number two spot and not a weapon for superior work," writes Jordan, "which was something she couldn't say about the other two."

