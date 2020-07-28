I saw your ad about the renovation of the White House rose garden. Great idea! This is a great opportunity to give the most famous garden in America a long-time face lift.

The Rose Garden is an American treasure and a symbol of our country's positive attitude. President Ulysses Grant once tried to grow vegetables there. John F. Kennedy celebrated the safe return of the astronauts in the garden. Tricia Nixon got married there. And her husband celebrated his response to the Covid crisis there: "If we didn't do tests, instead of testing more than 40 million people, if we did half the tests we would have half the cases."

You say you want to return the 9,000-square-foot garden to its appearance around 1962, when Jacqueline Kennedy had your job. As you know, that iconic design was the work of the legendary Bunny Mellon, a member of high society who was not a professional garden designer but who had very good taste.

As a gardener, I would like to offer some suggestions:

I also admire the Kennedys. However, the world has changed a lot in the past 58 years. And also our gardens! These days we know a lot more about things like sustainability, climate change, and the importance of pollinators like bees and butterflies. I am sure you would agree that one of the most important gardens in the country should reflect the impressive and beautiful diversity of shrubs and flowers that have always made America great.

I am excited about your plans. Let's consider them point by point:

1. You want to replace apple trees with white rose bushes.

I love this idea! In fact, my own backyard is surrounded by white roses. Given your husband's bitter opinion on the press corps that gathers in the garden, shouldn't you be thinking of adding plus Wild apples? Or perhaps barrel cactus, whose sharp needles pierce the skin?

Tip: Choose one of a generation of bred roses to be extremely disease resistant (you won't need to spray them with anything harmful to beneficial insects). Rosa "Polar Express" is a modern shrub rose with creamy white flower masses and a lovely old-fashioned fragrance.

2. You want "electrical updates" for television appearances.

When the Bunny Mellon crew unearthed the lawn in 1962, a worker's shovel cut a wire connecting to the nation's nuclear response system, according to Meryl Gordon's 2017 biography, "Bunny Mellon: The Life of a Legend American style. " Launching World War III was not an option until repairs were made.

Although her husband's relationship with Russia has never been better, we must really think about this. Dig very carefully and keep Vladimir Putin up to date.

Tip: Make sure the magnolia trees are well lit. As Bunny Mellon pointed out, even in winter his nude, sculptural silhouettes "retain the light of summer."

3. You want to improve drainage.

This is a problem that every great gardener faces. Sadly, very few are willing to spend the time and effort to deal with it. In fact, I heard it's a swamp there in the White House right now. Drain it! Almost four years have passed. What have you been waiting for

Tip: While you're at it, install a gray water system that allows you to irrigate with recycled water.

4. You want to add two limestone walkways, including an 85-foot long path in a diamond pattern.

S I G H. A diamond pattern? Haven't we learned anything since the previous White House Christmas tree debacle?

Yes, I am relieved that you have rejected the idea of ​​doubling the Trump family crest in landscaping. But still. A simple bail pattern will be cheaper (better optics for you during this record unemployment period) and will pose less stumbling risk. Install a railing to make it easier for your husband to navigate the slope.

Tip: install an eco-friendly pervious pavement to reduce runoff and avoid water waste.

With these 21st century settings, Rose Garden can honor the past while preparing for the future. The next inhabitants of the White House will thank you.