You say you want to return the 9,000-square-foot garden to its appearance around 1962, when Jacqueline Kennedy had your job. As you know, that iconic design was the work of the legendary Bunny Mellon, a member of high society who was not a professional garden designer but who had very good taste.
As a gardener, I would like to offer some suggestions:
I also admire the Kennedys. However, the world has changed a lot in the past 58 years. And also our gardens! These days we know a lot more about things like sustainability, climate change, and the importance of pollinators like bees and butterflies. I am sure you would agree that one of the most important gardens in the country should reflect the impressive and beautiful diversity of shrubs and flowers that have always made America great.
I am excited about your plans. Let's consider them point by point:
1. You want to replace apple trees with white rose bushes.
I love this idea! In fact, my own backyard is surrounded by white roses. Given your husband's bitter opinion on the press corps that gathers in the garden, shouldn't you be thinking of adding plus Wild apples? Or perhaps barrel cactus, whose sharp needles pierce the skin?
2. You want "electrical updates" for television appearances.
Although her husband's relationship with Russia has never been better, we must really think about this. Dig very carefully and keep Vladimir Putin up to date.
Tip: Make sure the magnolia trees are well lit. As Bunny Mellon pointed out, even in winter his nude, sculptural silhouettes "retain the light of summer."
3. You want to improve drainage.
This is a problem that every great gardener faces. Sadly, very few are willing to spend the time and effort to deal with it. In fact, I heard it's a swamp there in the White House right now. Drain it! Almost four years have passed. What have you been waiting for
Tip: While you're at it, install a gray water system that allows you to irrigate with recycled water.
4. You want to add two limestone walkways, including an 85-foot long path in a diamond pattern.
Tip: install an eco-friendly pervious pavement to reduce runoff and avoid water waste.
With these 21st century settings, Rose Garden can honor the past while preparing for the future. The next inhabitants of the White House will thank you.