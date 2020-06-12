Melania Trump's new book says she renegotiated her prenuptial agreement

Author Mary Jordan quotes sources close to Trump saying her intention to do so was "to amend her financial deal with Trump, which Melania referred to as" taking care of Barron. "
"She wanted written evidence that, when it comes to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as an equal to Trump's three oldest children," Jordan writes.
A spokeswoman for the first lady dismissed the book and is reporting.
"Another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources. This book belongs to the genre of fiction," said Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff for Melania Trump.
Melania Trump's delay in moving to Washington, DC, was primarily a concern with keeping life as normal as possible for her son, Barron, who was then 10 years old, after Trump won the presidential election. Her desire to allow Barron to finish her school year in New York City replaced other concerns about optics, political questions, or insinuations about her marriage.
He also found land to renegotiate, Jordan reports, because Trump is aware, like his adult children, that he is a reassuring influence on the president.