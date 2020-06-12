Melania Trump's new book says she renegotiated her prenuptial agreement

By
Zaheer
-
0
2



Author Mary Jordan quotes sources close to Trump saying her intention to do so was "to amend her financial deal with Trump, which Melania referred to as" taking care of Barron. "

The book, titled "The Art of Your Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump," is based on more than one hundred interviews, according to the Post.
According to the Post, the book said the first lady needed time to cool off after the president's alleged sexual indiscretions, and Jordan writes that three people close to Trump say this new prenuptial agreement ensured that Barron was not excluded from the family business.

"She wanted written evidence that, when it comes to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as an equal to Trump's three oldest children," Jordan writes.

Donald Trump has publicly shared his support for the idea of ​​protecting wealth with a prenuptial agreement many times. He told CNN's Larry King in 1997: "I am a great believer before the wedding, even though they are terrible and unpleasant documents. I really believe in that."

A spokeswoman for the first lady dismissed the book and is reporting.

"Another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources. This book belongs to the genre of fiction," said Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff for Melania Trump.

Melania Trump's delay in moving to Washington, DC, was primarily a concern with keeping life as normal as possible for her son, Barron, who was then 10 years old, after Trump won the presidential election. Her desire to allow Barron to finish her school year in New York City replaced other concerns about optics, political questions, or insinuations about her marriage.

As CNN reported, Melania Trump doesn't have a group of seasoned political advisers telling her what to do, and she probably wouldn't listen if that's the case either. She makes decisions based on her own ideology.

He also found land to renegotiate, Jordan reports, because Trump is aware, like his adult children, that he is a reassuring influence on the president.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here