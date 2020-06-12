Melania Trump's new book says she renegotiated her prenuptial agreement







Author Mary Jordan quotes sources close to Trump saying her intention to do so was "to amend her financial deal with Trump, which Melania referred to as" taking care of Barron. "

The book, titled "The Art of Your Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump," is based on more than one hundred interviews, according to the Post.

According to the Post, the book said the first lady needed time to cool off after the president's alleged sexual indiscretions, and Jordan writes that three people close to Trump say this new prenuptial agreement ensured that Barron was not excluded from the family business.

"She wanted written evidence that, when it comes to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as an equal to Trump's three oldest children," Jordan writes.