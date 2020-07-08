Melbourne to reimpose six-week crash against coronavirus as Australia battles potential second wave





Starting at 11:59 p.m. Residents in the Melbourne metropolitan area will no longer be allowed to leave their homes on Wednesday unless it is to buy groceries, care, exercise or work, Victoria Prime Minister Daniel Andrews announced Tuesday.

The measures, which are expected to remain in effect for six weeks, come as the state of Victoria experienced another record increase in daily coronavirus cases, with 191 new infections reported on Tuesday. The state reported its previous high of 127 new cases on Monday.

"We know we are on the cusp of something very, very bad if we don't take care of this," Andrews told reporters in Melbourne on Tuesday, describing the increase in the number of cases as unsustainable.

"I think a sense of complacency has seeped into us when we let our frustrations get over us. I think everyone knows someone who hasn't followed the rules as well as they should. I think each of us knows we have no choice to take very difficult steps, "Andrews said.