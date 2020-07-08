Melbourne to reimpose six-week crash against coronavirus as Australia battles potential second wave

Starting at 11:59 p.m. Residents in the Melbourne metropolitan area will no longer be allowed to leave their homes on Wednesday unless it is to buy groceries, care, exercise or work, Victoria Prime Minister Daniel Andrews announced Tuesday.
The measures, which are expected to remain in effect for six weeks, come as the state of Victoria experienced another record increase in daily coronavirus cases, with 191 new infections reported on Tuesday. The state reported its previous high of 127 new cases on Monday.
"We know we are on the cusp of something very, very bad if we don't take care of this," Andrews told reporters in Melbourne on Tuesday, describing the increase in the number of cases as unsustainable.
"I think a sense of complacency has seeped into us when we let our frustrations get over us. I think everyone knows someone who hasn't followed the rules as well as they should. I think each of us knows we have no choice to take very difficult steps, "Andrews said.
Border restrictions will also apply to the Melbourne metropolitan area and Mitchell Shire, a regional area of Victoria, on Wednesday night to limit the spread of the outbreak across the state, Andrews said.
"We have discussed this virus as a public health forest fire. By putting a ring around the Melbourne metropolitan area, we are essentially establishing a perimeter to protect regional Victorians," he said in a statement.
"It is clear that we are on the cusp of our second wave and we cannot allow this virus to cross our communities."
Under new closure measures, cafes and restaurants that reopened weeks ago will carry and deliver alone again. Beauty and personal services will be closed, as well as cultural and entertainment venues.
Schools will extend their vacation for another week, but high school students and specialized school students will return to school as scheduled on Monday.
"This is not where any of us wanted to be, but we have to face the reality of our situation. Doing anything else would have deadly consequences," Andrews said.
Of the 191 new cases detected on Tuesday, 13 came from nine public housing estates under "hard closure."
Some 3,000 residents in the densely populated towers were suddenly subjected to a total closure on Saturday night, not allowed to leave their homes for any reason. So far, a total of 69 cases have been detected on these farms, and authorities aim to evaluate each resident.
"The strategy here is to complete the test and then, as soon as possible, once the test is complete, have those nine towers relocate to the same base as the rest of Melbourne will move in at 11:59 pm tomorrow morning. night, a stay- at home with four reasons to leave, "Andrews said.