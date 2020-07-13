Melky Cabrera seizes the Mets 'opportunity long after the Yankees' win

A decade later, Melky Cabrera is back in New York City, under very different circumstances.

He is 35 years old, fighting for a job amid a global pandemic, hoping to prove to the Mets that he guarantees a place on their 30-man roster. It is very different from when he was last here, as a significant part of the 2009 Yankee World Series champions.

"With the opportunity that I have, I can bring veteran leadership and also with the versatility that I have to be a change batsman, whatever position I put myself in I think I can help the team," he said Sunday in a Zoom call Citi. Field.

If Cabrera makes it to the Mets, it would be like a backup, except for something unforeseen. But the Mets have talked about trying to find a role for him, potentially as a part-time hitter and even as a backup first baseman, despite the abundance of such players on the roster. A career career fielder, Cabrera has never played first base in the major leagues, but he has seen time at the position on the winter ball.

"I am here to give my all and help the team in any way I can," he said.

The Mets are Cabrera's ninth team. Last season, he hit .280 / .330 / .399 with seven home runs and 47 RBIs in 133 games with the Pirates. He was a free agent until the Mets picked him up on June 29, reuniting him with his close friend and former Yankees teammate Robinson Cano.

Manager Luis Rojas was encouraged by what he saw of Dellin Betances in Saturday's intra-squad game. The right-handed reliever, who detached himself from a torn Achilles tendon that ended his 2019 season, retired all three batters he faced, and his fastball came in the mid-1990s, an improvement from the last clock, in the 92-Range 93 mph.

“The zipper on his fastball is there. His broken balls are disgusting, "said Rojas.

Amed Rosario played with the Mets regulars for the first time at camp in Sunday's intra-squad game. He released, walked, and stole a base.

Cano and Brad Brach remained outside the camp. The Mets have declined to comment on his condition. Rojas said there is no timetable for the duo's return. … The Mets will be out on Monday. … Rojas is not sure when batting coach Chili Davis will join the team or return before the start of the regular season. So far, Davis, 60, has been working remotely due to concerns about the new coronavirus, meeting with hitters and coaches about Zoom.