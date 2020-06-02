Members of the Coronavirus task force discussed the possibility of virus spread in the protests, according to the source.

A man with a face mask walks down a busy street in Cali, Colombia on June 1. Gabriel Aponte / Vizzor Image / Getty Images

Covid-19 cases are rapidly increasing in parts of Latin America. However, some countries in the region are now easing movement restrictions and moderately reopening their economies, while others remain firm.

On Tuesday, WHO Director for the Americas, Dr. Carissa Etienne, warned of the sharp rise in epidemiological curves in the region and urged governments "not to open too fast" or "risk a Covid resurgence -19 that could erase the advantage obtained in recent months. "

Here is a look at some countries that are holding firm on restrictions:

Argentina: It continues with the mandatory closure until June 7.

Chile: The main cities of the country remain in quarantine. Chile never declared a complete quarantine.

Cuba, El Salvador, Haiti and Nicaragua We have not announced and are not announcing any reduction in restrictions yet.

And this is how some countries are relaxing the restrictions:

Bolivia Some districts across the country began a "dynamic quarantine" on Monday, allowing citizens to go out close to their homes at specific times during weekdays and weekends. Religious services are also allowed with a maximum capacity of 30%. Industries such as agriculture, mining, lumber, and construction can now resume their activities, and domestic flights will resume on June 3.

Brazil: Parts of Brazil have begun to reopen non-essential businesses and activities, such as churches, car shops, furniture and decoration stores. In São Paulo state, shopping malls, commerce, offices and real estate reopened on Monday. However, the quarantine in the city of São Paulo, which is located within the state, lasted until June 15.

In Rio de Janeiro state, some restrictions were lifted on Tuesday, allowing people to exercise on the city's waterfront and swim in the ocean. Salvador, Recife, Fortaleza and Manaus have also lifted some of the restrictions.

Colombia: A gradual reopening began Monday for hairdressers, shopping malls, museums, libraries, and real estate. Outdoor exercise is also allowed for people over 70 and children over 6 three times a week, 30 minutes a day. People ages 18-69 can exercise outdoors for two hours every day.

Costa Rica: The country entered phase 2 of the reopening procedures on Monday, allowing national parks, museums and restaurants to operate with up to 50% capacity. Hotels can also reopen up to 50% of their capacity.

Dominican Republic: "Covidianity" (COVID-19 life), a reopening measure will begin on Wednesday. Churches will be allowed to host services on Sundays, small businesses can resume work, and large businesses can resume activities with 50% of staff. Businesses will be allowed to open in shopping malls and private passenger transportation will also be allowed.

Ecuador: Quito and Guayaquil airports are resuming local and international flights at only 30% of the frequency of regular flights. The government has reduced the number of hours of home stay ordered, while wearing masks is mandatory. Restaurants can reopen in most cities with a maximum capacity of 30%. The strict quarantine in Quito will be relaxed starting Wednesday.

Guatemala: The country begins phase one of its reopening by allowing people to be outside for a period of 13 hours a day.

Honduras: The companies enter phase zero of preparation for the reopening on June 8.

Mexico On Monday, some industries in parts of Mexico, such as mining, construction, auto parts and tourism, were allowed to reopen as part of the country's "new and normal" reopening measures.

Panama: On Monday, the country entered phase two of the "new normal." Public construction and mining can be resumed, and places of worship, sports and social areas can be reopened with a maximum occupancy of 25%.

Paraguay The country remains in phase two until June 11. Civil construction and corporate offices have resumed their activities. Cultural and sporting events have resumed without an audience, and some stores have also reopened.

Peru: The country enters phase two of the reopening measures, allowing hairdressers, clothing, footwear and bookstores to reopen. Specialty health services, dentists, fertility clinics, veterinarians, food delivery, IT companies, electrical services, carpentry, laundry, and repair services, are also fine to reopen.

Uruguay: The country continues to be praised for its virus prevention strategy and the low number of cases; as it began easing restrictions in early May. On Monday, at least 403 schools resumed their activities, in addition to special education schools and universities, except in the capital city of Montevideo.

Venezuela: The government announced a "loosening" of the restriction measures for five days, followed by a new 10-day quarantine. The municipalities bordering Colombia and Brazil, as well as Maracaibo, San Francisco and Zulia, are not included. During this five-day reopening, banks, doctors' offices, dentists, the construction sector, the smithy, and the hair salon, among other businesses, can resume operations at certain times of the day.