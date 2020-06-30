Members of the Survival Training Course are quarantined by the United States Army after they test positive for coronavirus

The course trains military personnel in survival skills that include evading capture, as well as other methods and techniques to escape captivity if caught behind enemy lines.
"The health and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority," said Maj. Gen. Patrick Roberson, commanding general of the US Army John F. Kennedy Center and Special War College at Fort Bragg and commander of the school, in a statement Tuesday. "We will do everything we can to protect our students and their families."
As of Monday morning, 11,770 Army members, including 3,551 Army members, had tested positive for coronavirus, according to a Defense Department count.
The Fort Bragg case comes after the Army has previously fought to contain the virus within its ranks.
CNN previously reported that, according to an internal directive in March, the Army said mitigation efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus had "proven insufficient" within the service and that it was suspending "essential non-mission functions. "including noncritical field unit training and physical training involving large numbers of troops.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper had originally indicated that he would trust local commanders to make decisions. But as reports grew that bases still had large meetings, he ordered more department-wide restrictions on nonessential activities.
The Army is not the only military branch that has faced significant struggles to respond to the coronavirus.
The consequences of an outbreak aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt, which spread to more than 1,000 crew members before the Navy stopped publishing data on the number of infected sailors, sparked controversy within the Navy, leading to led to the resignation of former Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly in April. Two US defense officials told CNN last month that about 100 sailors from the US Navy destroyer USS Kidd had tested positive for coronavirus.
