Memphis man shoots cousin over Penny Hardaway storyline: police

Well that escalated quickly.

A Memphis man was charged with attempted second-degree murder after police said he shot his cousin in the chest due to an argument over whether the University of Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway is a good coach, according to WREG-TV.

Officers arrested Tyrone Taylor on Thursday for the July 3 incident. He was also accused of using a firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a pistol.

The victim told police that she was inside the house when she had a verbal altercation with her cousin. After things got worse, Taylor allegedly hit the victim in the face before pulling out a gun and shooting. The report did not say what Taylor's position was on Hardaway.

Hardaway, who was a four-time NBA All-Star during a 14-year career, has been the Memphis head coach since 2018. In his first year, Hardaway, 48, led the Tigers to NIT. He is 43-24 in the past two seasons.