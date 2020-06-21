Mercedes Colwin explains why she applauds the DACA decision of the Supreme Court

Fox News legal analyst Mercedes Colwin reacted to DACA's Supreme Court decision on "America & # 39; s News HQ," saying she applauded the decision.

"This is the second significant real hit (from the Trump administration) by the Supreme Court. And as the daughter of an immigrant, I applaud it," Colwin said Saturday. "I think it's great that they ruled this way."

President Trump said Friday that he intends to renew his push to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, created by executive order, which provided legal protection to illegally brought immigrants. to the country as children, a day later the Supreme Court ruled against him on the matter. Trump urged Congress to pass a law that provides legal protection as part of a broader commitment to immigration, but does not support an indefinite extension of President Obama's executive order.

Roberts said Trump has the right to rescind his predecessor's executive order, but criticized the Trump administration's method of ending it.

"(Roberts) said that in doing so, he ignored the fact that these seven hundred thousand dreamers have gone to school, established businesses, have families. It affects 200,000 children born in the United States to those 700,000, those Dreamers," Colwin said.

Colwin also described the financial impact discussed in the Supreme Court, estimating the financial impact of the removal of the Dreamers.

The lawyer also pointed out the obstacles the Trump administration will face when they try again to eliminate the DACA program.

"In the final analysis, the Supreme Court warned the administration that if it is to continue down this path again, the Administrative Procedure Act is very clear. It cannot simply make changes without there being any challenge," Colwin said. "And if it is going to be questioned again, it has to be a rational and reasonable basis for those, the decision of that agency. And if it does not establish it thus, it remains arbitrary and capricious."

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.