Merchant Joe & # 39; s, responding to demands to change his packaging, says product labels are not racist







More than 5,000 people have signed a petition asking the supermarket chain to change what they call their racist brand names, using phrases like "Trader José", "Trader Ming & # 39; s" and "San Joe" in some of their international food products.

But Trader Joe's is defending the practice.

"We want to be clear: we do not agree that any of these labels is racist. We do not make decisions based on requests," the supermarket said in a statement on July 24.

"Decades ago, our purchasing team started using product names, such as Trader Giotto & # 39; s, Trader José & # 39; s, Trader Ming & # 39; s, etc. We thought then, and still do, that this name product could be fun and show appreciation for other cultures, "he continued. .

The statement is a far cry from that made last week by Kenya Friend-Daniel, a spokeswoman for Trader Joe & # 39; s, when the petition was gaining ground for the first time. At the time, Friend-Daniel hinted that the names were already in the process of changing, a process that would continue. "While this approach to product naming may have originated in a lighthearted attempt at inclusion, we recognize that it may now have the opposite effect, one that runs counter to the welcoming and rewarding customer experience we strive to create every day." . he said in a statement to CNN. "The packaging for a number of products has already been changed, but there are a small number of products where the packaging is still going through the process," added Friend-Daniel. That doesn't seem to be the case now. And the move has been especially praised by experts on the right. "Launch a perfect Trader Joes response to one of Twitter's mobster uncontroversial mobsters. I'm glad they don't bow to the mafia for … gucamole," Meghan McCain wrote on Twitter on Thursday Stuart Varney, a Fox News commentator, called the Trader Joe & # 39; s move a "triumph for sanity". The problem, according to the petition and those on their side, is that this type of packaging exoticizes other cultures, presenting "Joe" as the norm and Ming, San Joe, José, etc., as outside that kingdom. In their most recent statement, Trader Joe's claims that customer feedback revealed that their clientele is not bothered by this "fun" approach to product marketing. "Recently, we have heard many customers reaffirm that these name variations look very much exactly the way they were intended, as an attempt to have fun marketing our products," the statement said. "We continue our ongoing evaluation, and those products that resonate with our customers and sell well will remain on our shelves."





