Messi milestone in the first return match for Barcelona

Messi's goal in injury time in the second half on relegation threatened Mallorca, with his right foot not favored to the left, which meant that the Argentine became the first player to score at least 20 goals in 12 consecutive La Liga seasons.
He also produced two assists in Saturday's 4-0 victory that sent Barcelona five points away from archrival Real Madrid at the top of the table before Los Blancos narrowed the gap to two by defeating Eibar 3-1 on Sunday. at night.
But that did not stop a man wearing a Messi Argentina shirt from taking to the field on Saturday to try to get a photo with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. He was intercepted by security and escorted.
Arturo Vidal opened the scoring for Barcelona in the second minute after converting Jordi Alba's perfect cross and Messi crossed Alba in 79.
Barcelona's other goal came from Martin Braithwaite, who signed on as the modest Leganés' emergency striker in February after long-term injuries to Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suárez, who returned on Saturday and assisted in Messi's effort.
Brathwaite held on to a ball in the box and punched his shot into the ceiling of the net in the 37th minute for his first goal for Barcelona.
"I have been waiting for this for a long time," Braithwaite told Barcelona TV. "It is amazing to score my first goal and, most importantly, it was really important to start as we did today."
"I have been working hard on this break and I hope to play this game and I hope to get a goal. I am happy, very happy."
Barcelona hosts the penultimate Leganés on Tuesday before an apparently tougher test in third place on Sevilla on Friday.
"It is true that we have to improve, but I am very happy with the team's performance after so long," said Barcelona manager Quique Setien, who replaced the fired Ernesto Valverde in January.
Costa's goal dedication
In Sunday's early game, Diego Costa dedicated his goal for the hopeful Atlético de la Campeones in a 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao to Virginia Torrecilla, who plays for Atlético's women's team.
The Spanish international underwent surgery last month to remove a benign brain tumor and called the operation a success.
Costa raised his shirt after equalizing in the 39th minute.
Torrecilla then tweeted his thanks.
Atlético's city rival Real Madrid played their home game at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium, normally the home of the youth team, while the Santiago Bernabeu stadium is being renovated.
Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo Vieira put Real Madrid 3-0 in 37 minutes against 16th place Eibar.
The other two major European soccer leagues, the English Premier League and Italy's Serie A, will resume on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively, also without fans on the ground.