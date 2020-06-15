Messi milestone in the first return match for Barcelona





Messi's goal in injury time in the second half on relegation threatened Mallorca, with his right foot not favored to the left, which meant that the Argentine became the first player to score at least 20 goals in 12 consecutive La Liga seasons.

He also produced two assists in Saturday's 4-0 victory that sent Barcelona five points away from archrival Real Madrid at the top of the table before Los Blancos narrowed the gap to two by defeating Eibar 3-1 on Sunday. at night.

Messi and Barcelona had not played for more than three months in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, and Spain was one of the most affected countries in the world.