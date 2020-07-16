Metal-eating bacteria accidentally discovered by scientists





Now, microbiologists at the California Institute of Technology (or Caltech) accidentally discovered the bacteria after conducting unrelated experiments on a type of chalk-like manganese, a commonly found chemical element.

Dr. Jared Leadbetter, a professor of environmental microbiology at Caltech in Pasadena, left a glass jar covered with the substance to soak in the tap water in his office sink, and left the container for several months when he went to work outside from campus. When he returned, Leadbetter found the jar covered in a dark material.

"I thought, 'What's that?'" Leadbetter explained in a press release. "I began to wonder if the much sought-after microbes could be responsible, so we systematically tested to solve it."

The researchers found that the black coating found on the bottle was oxidized manganese that had been generated by recently discovered bacteria that were likely found in tap water.