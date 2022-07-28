When you are choosing what roofing material to use for your home, it’s essential to consider the two most popular choices: metal vs. asphalt shingles.

A common question for homeowners is “which is better?”. It’s very important to ask yourself this so you make the correct choice for your particular case. Let’s examine the pros and cons of bot options.

Cost

Metal roofs will always cost more than asphalt shingles, though the exact cost will vary depending on where you live.

As a general rule of thumb, the average cost of an asphalt shingle roof is between $7,000 and $10,000. In terms of total roof construction, this is very much on the affordable end of things. On the other hand, the average metal roof cost is going to be a few thousand dollars more — usually around $12,000 to $20,000. Although, with this increased cost comes less need for repairs, and the roof itself will last 3 times as long.

Durability

As we just touched on, the lifespan of a roof is critical in deciding which material you will commit to. It’s also very important to keep in mind how often you will have to repair the roof if you face frequent heavy weather.

Constant temperature and weather changes can break down asphalt shingles over time, so if you leave in an area with extreme heat, cold, and moisture, you may want to consider a metal roof.

In general, metal roofing is far more durable and will handle the weather better than asphalt shingles.

Maintenance

Most maintenance involves repairing breaches in the asphalt roof, normally in the binding areas and flashing. In this sense, metal roofing will be the better option since there is less of a chance of breaks and leaks happening.

With most roof repair jobs, the cost usually isn’t too high, but metal roofs generally require less maintenance overall.

Make Your Choice

Now that you know a bit more about your roofing options, you are ready to make the big decision on which roofing material is best for you.