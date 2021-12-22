If you piqued an interest in investing in cryptocurrencies, there’s one thing that you absolutely need before you start: Crypto wallets. There are so many wallets to choose from with unique perks and benefits that will satisfy your investment needs.

However, out of all the crypto wallets you can use, there’s nothing more accessible and applicable than Metamask. This efficient crypto wallet is one amazing storing device where you can store your ETH coins, and this is your comprehensive review of the amazing wallet.

Get started with Metamask and find out why you need to get one for yourself to make your investing experience much easier and more secure.

What are crypto wallets?

Before you’ll get to know what Metamask is, you first need to learn what it is first through a short introduction of crypto wallets. Essentially, they store cryptocurrencies. Just like physical wallets, its cryptocurrency counterpart allows you to not only store them, but some are also used for trading.

There are two types of crypto wallets: The hot and cold crypto wallets. To put it simply, the former connects to the internet while the latter is its own software that requires another process to connect to the internet; thus turning it into a hot wallet.

The features of a hot wallet allows for a more convenient trading and transactional experience, while a cold wallet is more secure for larger crypto supply stores.

Metamask belongs to the hot wallet where you can use a decentralized app to trade and store your cryptocurrencies.

Introduction to Metamask

Now that you have a little idea as to how crypto wallets work, it’s now time to show you what Metamask is all about. Basically, Metamask is a type of crypto wallet that conveniently lets you interact with Ethereum’s blockchain.

Trading and storing ETH has never been a problem with Metamask, and through a browser extension or mobile app, downloading the entire blockchain will help you utilize your Ethereum tokens much easier.

Metamask was established in 2016 by Aaron Davis and Dan Finlay. Its design and purpose is to help people do complicated transactions at lesser complexities to provide them with a user interface that’s not very hard to trade and store crypto tokens.

Setting up your Metamask wallet

Getting started with Metamask is also very simple. Here is the most comprehensive process of setting up your very own Metamask wallet:

Go to its homepage and add the extension to your browser of choice. Right off the bat, once the download is complete, an icon of a fox will appear on either the right side of your Chrome toolbar, or the left side of your Firefox menu bar. Click the extension icon and create a new vault (wallet) and set your own password. After doing so, Metamask will show you another 12-word phrase that acts as a captcha to diminish bots from using the extension. Copy the password in the event of forgetting it, and you just now set yourself a Metamask account.

It’s that simple, and with these few steps, you can start trading and storing your cryptocurrencies!

Pros and cons

There’s no doubt about it that Metamask is an incredible wallet, but it’s far from perfect. Here are the pros and cons of Metamask:

Pros

It is an open source application. This means that it will work with any operating system and is free of charge.

There is a hierarchical deterministic presets of settings to help users get backups for their accounts.

The wallet’s user interface is incredibly clean and easy to use through its navigation tabs.

Its customer support operates 24/7 and can be contacted immediately.

Cons

Metamask is a hot wallet, making it less secure from cyber attacks due to its online features for trading.

Since browsers can penetrate the data inside the wallet, your privacy may not be as strong as you might initially think.

Just about anyone can get started with Metamask and start investing in Ethereum. So, try it out now and see what the rave is all about.