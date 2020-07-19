Mete & # 39; Pete Alonso brings & # 39; relentless attitude & # 39; in the first game back

It took longer than most people expected, but baseball returned to New York on Saturday night.

And while it was an exhibition game without fans at Citi Field, that was fine with Pete Alonso.

"This is one of the days we wanted and hoped for during the second offseason," Alonso said before going 2-for-4 with an RBI in a 9-3 loss to the Yankees in the first exhibition game for both teams. .

And while Alonso won't set any home run record in a season this year, thanks to a 60-game schedule, he still has some lofty goals with Opening Day less than a week away.

"For me, I want to approach every day with a relentless attitude," said Alonso.

"I want to be as productive as possible (to be). Whether it's a clutch, a defense play, a home run, there are many different ways I can help my team win a ball game. "

But his eyes remain on a jackpot, one that, despite all his success during his spectacular rookie season a year ago, Alonso has yet to come.

"For me, ultimately, I want to help my team reach the postseason and win a championship," said Alonso. “This year, we have an incredible team. We have an amazing team of pitchers and a dynamic lineup. We just want to be able to take this opportunity and take advantage of it. ”

However, they will have to do it without fans at Citi Field for the foreseeable future.

And few players in recent history have been embraced so quickly, and have been as quick to return the hug, from New York as Alonso was in 2019.

"Playing without fans is nothing unusual … for ball players because we had to go through the minor leagues and certain leagues didn't tie as well as others," said Alonso. "Especially on a Tuesday or Wednesday night in mid-summer, when it's probably 105 degrees, there aren't a lot of people going to those games."

Alonso said he "would miss playing in front of the fans," but added: "At the end of the day, it's what's between the lines and playing against the other team." For me, I know that all the fans are watching. I love those high, incredible, intense moments, but I know those moments are still going to happen because they are created in-game. "

He is happy to be back on the field after the sport closed in March due to COVID-19.

"During this quarantine or second low season, it was something like:" Wait high, head low, "said Alonso." You wait, you want and you dream to come back, but you have to take it one day at a time. There was a lot unknown. We didn't know necessarily how the future would unfold or what would happen, but we are very happy to be back. "

He also plans to build on what he did as a rookie, when he continued his practice of taking daily notes in a marble composition notebook to become a better hitter.

"I'm excited to try what I'm working on: being disciplined in the strike zone, elevating my game defensively and just being a better baseball player," said Alonso, who did a good first in the first inning. .

And although the notebook may be different, Alonso does not intend to change much.

"It may not be a marble notebook, but I still have a notebook," said Alonso. "Instead of" 2019 ", it is labeled" 2020 "."

The story continued on Saturday.