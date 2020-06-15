Metro franchise owners rebel against new $ 10 promotion

The $ 5-foot-long is back, and most Subway family store operators aren't happy about that.

Starting Tuesday, America's largest restaurant chain will begin promoting a version of the special sandwich that put it on the map in 2008 when it began selling 12-inch subscriptions for just $ 5 each. In the newer version, hungry Subway consumers can buy either of the two subs, including the Big Philly Cheesesteak, which now retails for $ 8.95, for just $ 10.

But here's the problem: franchisees are not required to accept the promotion, and 75 percent of respondents say they want nothing to do with it, according to the North American Association of Subway Franchisees, a group that represents Subway. store operators.

"This promotion started when job rates were $ 7.50 an hour compared to $ 15 an hour today," said a New York area franchisee.

That fact has not deterred Subway, led by former Burger King boss John Chidsey, from doing everything possible to promote the $ 10 for 2 deal, including tapping "One Call Away" singer Charlie Puth to participate in your new advertising campaign. the sources said. In letters to franchisees, Subway representatives have also said that the promotion will mark their biggest campaign since the heyday of spokesman Jared Fogle, who was arrested for child porn in 2015.

The boost comes as Chidsey, hired late last year, steps to the right of the Subway ship after five years of declining sales made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Chidsey believes that offering affordable snacks will help revive the brand with customers coming out of home closings, the sources said.

"After three months of massive sales declines, we need to do everything we can to get 100 percent of our sales back so we can stand up," said Raghu Marwaha, Metro Territory Manager for Southern California markets and Texas. a recent video, a copy of which was obtained by The Post.

"This is our reaction to the current crisis. It is not part of the original plan, "Marwaha said of the promotion." I urge you to give him the opportunity he deserves. "

In an effort to convince franchisees to get on board, Subway has convinced Coca-Cola, which sells its soft drinks at the chain, to earn about $ 200 a week to operators of participating stores, they said. franchisees.

But even with that bonus, franchisees say the promotion could destroy what they bag by sandwich after counting food, job and royalty payments to Subway.

In a spreadsheet provided to franchisees, a copy of which was obtained by The Post, Subway predicts that franchisees will pocket $ 245 after costs if they sell the $ 10 deal for 2,100 times per week in addition to their current sales, and that includes the extra money from the Coca-Cola deal.

But franchisees say math is flawed. Store operator and franchise advocate Keith Miller, for example, took a recent tally of his sales to determine how the promotion would contribute to his bottom line. Over the course of a recent day, he participated in 21 sales-related transactions to two subs instead of one. If he had sold those subs for just $ 5 each, he would have lost $ 121 combined that day, he said. Over the course of a week, that's a loss of $ 847, of which Subway will only help offset $ 200.

"The more successful the promotion is, the worse it is for franchisees," added Miller.

Instead, the subway benefits because it charges a monthly royalty payment before the cost that requires store operators to save more than 8 percent of sales.

The company declined to comment.