Mets & # 39; Robinson Cano stays warm after climbing in order

ATLANTA – Robinson Cano is often trolled by the organist in Truist Park with a Simon & Garfunkel’s chorus “Mrs. Robinson” as he approaches the plate.

More fitting for Cano would be the legendary pop duo "Feelin’ Groovy ". The Mets second baseman added two hits Saturday, giving him 10 in his last five games, as a bright spot in a lineup that seemed slow in a 7-1 loss to the Braves.

Cano, who was raised to fifth in the batting order, led the Mets' only run with a sacrifice fly.

"He looks more comfortable at the plate," manager Luis Rojas said before the game. "The last games we have seen. Because of his stance and mechanics, he definitely looks calmer getting ready early and recognizing pitches and sticking his head out of the bat. "

Cano missed a week at summer camp for personal reasons, which could have contributed to his slow start.

Franklyn Kilome was added to the roster for a situation just like the Mets faced: a short outing by their starting pitcher that required a reliever to gobble up multiple innings. Kilome was solid, allowing two earned runs on two hits with five strikeouts in four innings in his MLB debut.

"It was a crazy experience and I also have to thank the Mets for giving me this opportunity," said Kilome, who missed Tommy John's last season of rehab after arriving at the 2018 trade that sent Asdrubal Cabrera to the Phillies.

"He is a guy who will give us quality tickets, we know things are there," said Rojas.

Dellin Betances, who retired just one hitter on Friday and allowed four runs in the eighth inning, said he is still adjusting to his inconsistent speed. The right-hander seemed more upset with the two walks he threw than with the two shots.

"I'm trying to improve and attack the strike zone, I think that will help me," said Betances, who appeared in the only game last season with the Yankees due to injuries. "I have to attack the strike zone to get these guys out and change speeds. I'm not pitching as hard as a couple of years ago. "