Mets & # 39; Wilson Ramos on track to get ready for opening day

Wilson Ramos returned to camp Tuesday, indicating that the Mets will have their starting receiver for Friday's first game against the Braves.

Ramos, who had missed the previous three days of practice in what was called a personal matter, did not participate in the team's intrasquad scrimmage upon returning to Citi Field, but did batting practice with his teammates.

Manager Luis Rojas offered an ambiguous answer to a question about Ramos' availability, saying the Mets would have to "reevaluate" the receiver on Wednesday, but an industry source said Ramos is on his way to the first game.

Rene Rivera and Tomas Nido were behind the plate on scrimmage. Both have a chance to break the 30-player roster to start the season, as the Mets consider bringing in three receivers. Rivera was added to the 40-player roster on Sunday, and Nido has no minor league options.

Jake Marisnick played in intrasquad scrimmage after sitting for the past few days under strain from the left hamstrings. "Good day to him," said Rojas.

Rojas was asked about the uncertainty the team faces in the rear of the bullpen, with Brad Brach and Jared Hughes on the disabled list (none of the relievers reported to camp), and Robert Gsellman battling triceps pain. Gsellman played the catch on Tuesday, but it is unclear if he will be ready to start the season. Drew Smith, Erasmo Ramírez, Tyler Bashlor and Chasen Shreve are among the relievers who could benefit from the vacancies.

"I can go to the list of guys who looked good, adding things to the repertoire, like that Bashlor's curved ball has looked really good to help his fastball," said Rojas.

"Drew Smith has looked really good, adding a cutter to his repertoire. Chasen Shreve with division and the things he can do and be a type of reverse division for the three-hitter rule you have and guys who can do different things, be a versatile guy like Erasmo Ramirez, guys like that. It could go further down the list. We have weapons there.

Ramírez threw 2 innings ₃ / ₃ without scoring on scrimmage to bolster his case.