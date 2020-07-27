Mets beaten while Rick Porcello makes his nightmare debut

At least Rick Porcello got rid of the booing over the cardboard cutouts.

The Mets' new right-hander made his debut to forget Sunday night in an empty Citi Field, failing to record an out in the third inning and setting the tone for a 14-1 loss to the Braves.

A season opener series that had started promisingly turned south in a hurry. The Mets followed Edwin Diaz's save and overtime loss on Saturday with a stinky Sunday when Porcello and the bullpen were hit, the offense continued to fight and the defense left much to be desired.

And after all that, they had to get on the buses Sunday night to go to Boston, where their next series begins Monday against the Red Sox.

The Mets (1-2) got a pair of strong starts from Jacob deGrom and Steven Matz in the first two games of the season. The duo combined to pitch 11 innings in which they allowed three hits, two walks and one run.

Porcello beat all those numbers on his own.

The 31-year-old New Jersey native, who posted a 5.52 ERA in his career with the Red Sox last season, was marked by seven runs (six wins) on seven hits, three walks and one strikeout plus. of two entrances.

Porcello's night was tough from the start, as the Braves (2-1) gave him a cold welcome in the first inning. Ozzie Albies doubled and Freddie Freeman walked before Matt Adams, who was in the Mets' group of players less than two weeks ago, lined a single to center for the 1-0 lead. Dansby Swanson then hit a single to center to make it 2-0, though Brandon Nimmo limited the damage by throwing Adams in third.

The Braves were in a position to do more damage in the second inning, when they put the runners in the corners with one out for Ronald Acuña Jr. But the star outfielder continued a quiet opening series (2 by 15), when Porcello got it. grounded in a final double play inning.

The Mets had a run in the bottom of the second, when Nimmo drilled a double on the opposite field to make it 2-1.

But Porcello got into trouble again in the third. He didn't get much help from his defense, as Jeff McNeil opened the inning with a fielding error. Porcello continued walking with Freddie Freeman and yielding a double RBI to Marcell Ozuna who escaped from the reach of J.D. Davis in left field.

After Adams walked, Swanson started a two-run double to make it 5-1, by which time Luis Rojas had already seen enough. He relieved Porcello with Corey Oswalt, who pulled him out of the race to start Tuesday in Boston, who quickly allowed a walk and Ender Inciarte double that put the Braves ahead 7-1.

It didn't improve much from there. Swanson, Ozuna and Austin Riley (458 feet) smashed home runs off Oswalt to make it 12-1 when he left in the sixth inning.

In the seventh, Paul Sewald gave Albies a two-run shot by the 14-1 margin.

The Mets had a chance to cut the deficit before the game got out of hand. They put eight men on base during the first four innings: Braves starter Sean Newcomb needed 82 pitches in his 3 ¹ / ₃ innings of work, but left seven of them. They gathered only three base runners plus the rest of the night.