Mets bullpen implodes in terrible loss to Braves

ATLANTA – Meet the Mess, version 2020.

Just over a week after their 60-game season, the Mets have an obvious problem that will keep them socially alienated from even the expanded playoff format if they can't find a quick fix.

Just like the old days, the bullpen is a raging hell.

On Friday night it was Dellin Betances taking over from Edwin Diaz the night before with a brutal performance in the eighth inning. The night before it was the generally trustworthy Seth Lugo and Justin Wilson who retired.

Even without the fastball speed that made him a dominant reliever with the Yankees, Betances allowed four runs without escaping the inning, sending the Mets to a maddening 11-10 loss to the Braves at Truist Park.

Betances came in to protect a five-run lead, but retired just one batter, allowing two hits and two walks. Lugo was called up and got the second out before Travis d & # 39; Arnaud chased his former team by stroking a loaded base double that brought in three runs, overtaking the Braves.

The Mets signed Betances with a one-year contract worth $ 10.5 million with the idea that it could provide insurance in the last innings if Diaz and the Jeurys Familia were struggling. But Betances, emerging from a torn left Achilles, continues to sit in the 93 mph neighborhood with his fastball, exposing him when he loses location.

The Mets (3-5) lost their third straight game, despite an offensive explosion that consisted of 13 hits, including three home runs. Since beating the Braves on opening day at Citi Field, the Mets have lost three straight games against their National League East Division rivals.

Rick Porcello was knocked out after more than four innings, starting the bullpen carousel early. Paul Sewald and Chasen Shreve gave the Mets a chance to combine to allow two runs in the next three innings, but hell broke loose after Betances' inning.

Amed Rosario's solo blast in the sixth, the Mets' third home run of the night, and J.D. Davis extended the lead to 10-5 after the Braves knocked out Porcello in the previous inning. Davis dropped a routine ball to left field, preparing the inning for the Braves.

In his more than four innings, Porcello allowed four runs, three of which were won, on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts. The Braves added an unearned run against Sewald in the fifth.

The Mets took control with a fifth, six-run inning, in which they batted, and knocked out starter Sean Newcomb to take an 8-2 lead.

Cano's opening home run to right field on a hanging curved ball placed the Mets for the first time, but the fun was just beginning for the Mets in their most prolific inning of the season. Wilson Ramos singled and Andrés Giménez made a surprise touch for a single. Brandon Nimmo's single loaded the bases before Pete Alonso walked to give the Mets a 4-2 lead.

After Davis was removed by reliever Jhoulys Chacin for the second out, he got uglier for the Braves. Michael Conforto walked with the bases loaded and the subsequent two-run double to the left of Yoenis Céspedes gave the Mets a 7-2 lead. The scoring rampage ended with Cano's second hit in the inning, an RBI single.

Porcello endured a shaky first inning in which he allowed four straight singles that put the Mets in a 2-0 hole. Matt Adams, who was in spring training and summer camp with the Mets, went against the turn and gave a single RBI for the Braves' first run. Another familiar face, d’Arnaud, who was released by the Mets last season, followed with an RBI single.